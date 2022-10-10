BMW appoints Rediffusion as lead creative agency in India

Rediffusion has been appointed as the Lead Creative Agency for BMW India, as also for BMW Group Financial Services. The business will be handled by Rediffusion Delhi.

As part of its mandate, Rediffusion will work on brand strategy, creative, digital and dealer support communication.

Asheesh Malhotra will lead the account from Rediffusion and Creative will be helmed by Chraneeta Mann and Nitin Suri. Digital will be the responsibility of Rahul Vengalil.

“We are delighted that BMW has chosen to work with Rediffusion in India. For us, it is an honour to associate with one of the most admired brands in the world. At Rediffusion we are putting together a One Team that includes our best resources from Rediffusion, The Mob, Rediffusion Studios and Everest to give BMW the best we can offer from within the Group,” said Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.

