BimaKaro unveils TVC ‘BimaKaro AageyBadho’

BimaKaro.in, an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India, has rolled out its new campaign – ‘BimaKaro – Aagey Badho’. The three weeks-long campaign is live across Television, Print, Radio (Delhi/NCR), Digital and Social Media channels.

The campaign creatively narrates four stories showcasing challenges faced by varied consumer segments. Through a humorous take, a stand-up comedian depicted by Indian actress Maanvi Gagroo illustrates the consumers’ behaviours, changing needs and resultant trends; ultimately highlighting BimaKaro’s unique offerings for everyone (to cut to the chase and move ahead or aagey badho).

The four films depicts scenes of a stand-up comedian, how she finds the best solution with BimaKaro, regarding all the concerns while purchasing an insurance policy.

Reflecting on the television campaign, Akash Anand, Managing Director, BimaKaro said, “We are excited about our new #AageyBadho brand campaign. Time is economical for everyone, especially for millennials and hence they look for quick solutions in a comprehensible manner. With its funny, quirky and yet relevant approach, the Aagey Badho brand campaign reflects on what the average Indian consumer goes through before purchasing an insurance policy and how BimaKaro can help make the experience hassle-free at every touch-point.”