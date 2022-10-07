Benny Augustine named COO of Dentsu Creative India

Dentsu Creative India has elevated Benny Augustine to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

He will report to Amit Wadhwa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

As per the mandate, Benny will oversee the operations of Dentsu Creative in India. His objective will be to build various frameworks, platforms, and business processes that promote efficiency and effectiveness for clients using Modern Creativity. Furthermore, he will aim to foster the company culture by leading internal initiatives and implementing training programs to help develop talent.

It is pertinent to note here that in his new role, Benny will also closely work with Dentsu Creative’s Global Operations community led by Global COO, Andrea Terrassa.

Benny has been with the network for over a decade, where previously he was a part of the senior management team at Dentsu Webchutney as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He played a key role in establishing the agency as one of the top and largest digital creative agencies in India.

Amit Wadhwa said, “While we move into this new era of a strong brand like DENTSU CREATIVE in India, it is important to have someone to spearhead the operational transformation who understands people as well as the business. To be honest, I don’t think I could have asked for a better person than Benny to do this.”

Speaking on his new role, Benny Augustine said, “I am super thrilled to take up this new assignment. It would be both challenging and exciting to be the COO of one of the most creative networks globally. I am thankful to Amit and the dentsu senior management for considering me for this critical role.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)