Bausch + Lomb puts out digital campaign to raise awareness around eye health

Bausch + Lomb has come up with its new digital campaign - #EyeSeeBetter. The brand aims to raise awareness around eye health and urges people to undertake brief eye exercises to help them with the increased strain on their eyes. As part of the campaign, the brand is posting a series of short format videos on their owned social media platforms - Instagram and Facebook.

Sanjay Bhutani, MD, Bausch + Lomb India said, “We are going through unprecedented times and it has affected us all in one way or another. While the increased screen time would be worrisome in regular circumstances, it has become a necessity now. We, at Bausch + Lomb, always see ourselves as the advocates of eye care and hence it was important for us to generate awareness around this fact and how people could lighten up the strain.”