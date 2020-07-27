Ayushmann Khurrana stars in heart-warming Raksha Bandhan ad for The Man Company

The ad is in line with the company's philosophy of sparking conversations on what it means to be a man in modern times

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and men’s grooming brand The Man Company have released a new digital film for Rakshabandhan that urges people to celebrate the tradition of tying a rakhi with a new perspective. The film depicts a radically different yet heartwarming take on brother-sister relationship and is part of #RakhiForSisters, a new digital campaign from The Man Company.

The film opens with Ayushmann’s elder sister waking up to a heartfelt written note from him on the day of Rakshabandhan. He reminds her of all the times she has protected her brother, from dad’s anger after breaking a vase, from bullies in school and even after suffering a heartbreak. Ayushmann then walks in and declares that he should in fact tie a rakhi on his sister’s arm for protecting him always. In return, he receives The Man Company men’s grooming kit as his Rakshabandhan gift.

Ayushmann is the brand ambassador for The Man Company and is also an investor in the company. As an actor and a public figure, he is well-known for shaking up societal conventions and portraying unorthodox roles.

The Man Company has through its marketing and promotional campaigns frequently sparked dialogue and conversations on what it means to be a man for the modern times. The brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign this year, #ForAllKindsOfLove, celebrated male body positivity. A previous year’s campaign questioned the stereotyping of ideal love; and pointed out that gender, age, socio-economic status, faith or religion: none of it matters when it comes to love.

“The #RakhiForSisters campaign is our attempt to acknowledge the protecting roles that doting sisters invariably play for their brothers. It is also our effort to convey that it is ok to relook at certain traditions and bring them in sync with the modern reality of gender equality. We at The Man Company take pride in contributing meaningfully to the broader conversations on evolving gender roles and the evolving understanding of positive masculinity,” says Hitesh Dhingra, Founder and CEO, The Man Company.

The #RakhiForSisters campaign has gone live on social media handles of both Ayushmann Khurrana (Instagram, Facebook), and The Man Company (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and various other media platforms).

Last year on the occasion of International Men’s Day, The Man Company had memorably sparked a debate on male gender stereotyping with its campaign ‘Bring out the #Gentlemaninyou’. In the campaign’s iconic video, brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about the gender stereotypes associated with men and delivered a hard-hitting message on how the term ‘gentleman’ needs to evolve with time. The video went viral across all social media platforms and garnered millions of views online.