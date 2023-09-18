Amazon India celebrates 'collective happiness' in pre-festive campaign
The campaign encourages customers to place equal importance on self-care alongside that of loved ones
As the festive season approaches, Amazon India is excited to announce the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Khushiyan Apno Ki, Aur Apni Bhi’ that takes a unique/heartwarming approach by urging customers to prioritize not only their loved ones but also themselves during this joyous time of year.
The festive season has always been synonymous with the spirit of giving, spreading warmth, and bringing smiles to the faces of those we hold dear but often, in the midst of taking care of others, we tend to overlook our own well-being. This campaign serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of self-care/self-love and the need to embrace ‘Me’ within ‘We’ this festive season.
Conceptualized basis the insight that true celebrations flourish when the happiness of both ‘we’ and ‘I’ is fulfilled, this digital asset serves as a reminder that practicing self-care/self-love is not an act of selfishness but a necessity. This sentiment is captured in the video showcasing a loving bond/relationship between a mother and daughter.
Noor Patel, Vice President, Amazon India said, “The campaign touches upon the sweet spot of self-realization and much needed self-care in today’s day and age. Our campaign is based on customer insights and brings alive the mindset shift in customers urging them to celebrate the festive season taking care of their needs, along with their loved ones.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Working with a global boss directly will be an advantage: Dheeraj Sinha
The newly appointed CEO of FCB India and South Asia spoke to us about picking FCB as the next chapter for growth, his journey at Leo Burnett and much more
By Neeta Nair | Sep 18, 2023 8:34 AM | 6 min read
Last week was Dheeraj Sinha’s time in the sun – from being appointed as the CEO of FCB India and South Asia, succeeding Rohit Ohri at the network, to being elected as the Vice President of the Ad Club. We caught up with Sinha as he temporarily wanders in a no man’s land between the formal transition at his new agency and the exit announcement at Leo Burnett. He shared some interesting facts about both sides.
Excerpts:
When did you feel that your work here was done, and it was time to move on from Leo Burnett?
The shift was not triggered by the notion of 'I'm done here and want to move on'. It is a chapter that has been written. I have that sense of comfort and closure, of course. But there's a lot more that I could have done at Leo Burnett. It's always evolving.
You were thrown into the deep end at Leo Burnett a year after you were elevated as the MD when Saurabh Varma quit. There was a lot of negativity in the market back then. Would you say bringing the agency out of troubled waters was one of your earliest achievements?
Actually, in the last seven years, on a personal note, I've had a dramatic transformation myself. I was a strategist working with 25-50 people. I used to run the APAC strategy in Grey and Bates and my team across APAC comprised 50 people. As a strategist, you are responsible for your vertical. You do your job and get out, but as a CEO you are responsible for 700 people, and the salary that gets credited into their accounts, growth, new business, happiness, health of your people etc. It's a completely different sense of responsibility. When COVID hit, I started looking at cash flows, which I had never done before. I was worried about how much money we had and if we could continue to pay the salaries of people. In a way, the people at Leo Burnett gave birth to this leader in me, and I am taking all that love and learning with me to FCB.
Then, what really compelled you to move out of one of the most successful agencies in India today, and what made you pick FCB as the next chapter for your growth?
There's this whole concept of serial entrepreneurs. I wish there was one on serial builders too, as I'd like to see myself that way. I've been committed to the idea of creativity and humanity. My vision is of an organization where creativity and strategic thinking are at their peak. A place where we're solving high-end client and human problems and where you have a suite of services – Digital, Performance, Production, Video, and Experience to bring that alive. That's the simple structure in my mind, and when I was talking to Tyler and Susan, I understood their commitment to creativity as an economic multiplier and how it can transform businesses. I liked that idea and found that it was authentic, wanting to bring about a change in the world. Some of the conversations went really well, and I felt that I could give this a shot.
Rohit Ohri has built a formidable agency in the past many years, from back when you saw FCB as a competitor at pitches and awards shows, where did you feel the agency had an upper hand?
One thing always stood out for FCB, not just from when I joined Leo Burnett, but from the time that I've joined the business, is that they hug their clients very tight. If you look at some of their relationships, they have stood the test of time. It’s amazing how an agency has managed to build brands over decades. In my early days at MICA, for example, FCB was known for its fantastic strategy, there were stories on how FCB folks knew their client’s sales chart and the positioning curve better than the client. In the years that followed, Rohit and Swati also brought about a huge creative transformation there.
Was there a downside to FCB when you saw it as an outsider?
Like a good strategist, I would like to understand the core of brand FCB first before I comment.
You have a very solid partnership with Raj. How easy or difficult is it going to be to recreate something similar at FCB?
Raj and I are like brothers and this relationship is forever. It's hard that we won't be working together again. But having said that, this relationship has taught me how to put oneself behind someone and let him/her shine. Both me and Raj took turns to do that and stood up for each other. Those are learnings on how you create partnerships and a safe environment between two people. They are the principles that are imperative in building creative-strategy partnerships. I'm completely sure that there'll be more partnerships like that.
And you have three CCOs at FCB - Swati, Robbie and Keigan. What do you think of them?
I know Keigan from my past stint at Bates and I'm looking forward to working with him. I have admired Swati as an industry professional and heard fantastic things about Robby. I am looking forward to meeting them.
Rohit is really excited about you bringing digital/technological expertise, which differentiated Leo Burnett, to usher in an era of creativity at FCB powered by data and technology. What is the kind of timeline you will give yourself to blend the two?
Honestly, no timelines there. My learning has been that you build an environment, set a goal, and enumerate advocates because any big achievable goal needs a team, where everyone plays an important role and succeeds together.
The networks today are under immense revenue pressure, and this is the first time that you will be directly reporting to a global boss. So, does that excite you or make you nervous?
It excites me because Tyler and I have had a lot of conversations. He is a great guy and straight shooter. What it allows me to do is be a lot more closely knit with the global network. For e.g., if we are a global agency then why isn’t there more flow of talent within, some such ideas are being discussed. So, I think this relationship will be an advantage, I will learn more and be able to leverage the globality of FCB as a network for India.
Who are the clients you are really looking forward to working with at FCB?
As a leader of an organisation, it’s my job to see all clients are healthy, happy, growing and getting importance irrespective of their size and scale, that has been my policy always. What I do see from the outside is a fantastic roster of really large and successful clients.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gritzo’s film with Lara Dutta talks about significance of right nutrition for a child
The digital film underscores the crucial role mothers play in ensuring the optimal growth of their children during their formative years
By e4m Staff | Sep 16, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
Gritzo, a brand of nutrition drink from Healthkart, has unveiled an educational digital film featuring Lara Dutta Bhupati. The digital film, conceptualized and executed internally by the team, will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
In the digital movie, Lara emphasizes the importance of nutrition for every growing child. While Lara continually receives guidance from her mother regarding special and nutritious recipes, she conveys her reliance on Gritzo Supermilk to fulfill the daily nutritional requirements of all children. Supermilk is enriched with essential macro and micronutrients such as protein, calcium, vitamin D3, Ashwagandha, zinc, iron, and Amla, all of which are crucial for the early development of children. Lara enthusiastically shares her preference for Gritzo Supermilk Height Plus for children, celebrating each mother's distinct approach to nurturing their offspring. Lara also touches on her personal journey, recalling how her height played a pivotal role in her path to becoming Miss Universe, emphasizing that height can be a valuable asset with the potential to influence various aspects of life.
On her association with Gritzo, Lara Dutta Bhupati commented, "Motherhood is undeniably the most rewarding role I've embraced in my life, yet it comes with a profound sense of responsibility. In a market abundant with numerous nutritional options, the task of selecting the perfect nourishment for a growing child becomes a top priority. This is where Gritzo Supermilk Height Plus comes into play as my dependable preference. It represents the nutrition I have confidence in for the growth of every child. Packed with essential milk proteins, crucial nutrients, and minerals, Gritzo SuperMilk Height Plus stands out as the ideal selection for mothers aiming to promote their child's optimal growth and development. What distinguishes Gritzo is its remarkable adaptability, enabling mothers to tailor the SuperMilk according to their child's specific needs, including age, gender, and health objectives”.
Speaking about the association and the unveiling of the digital film, Subhadeep Dasgupta, Business Head at Gritzo commented, “We are thrilled to have Lara Dutta on board and join us in the journey of spreading awareness on the relevance of nutrition for growing children. At Gritzo, we recognize the uniqueness of every child, which translates into varying nutritional needs. Gritzo, with its capability to deliver essential nourishment at each stage of a child's development, has become the most trusted companion for parents in their parenting journey. We extend a warm welcome to Lara and express our gratitude for her belief in our product."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fossil launches campaign featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
The ‘Made For This’ campaign is for the brand’s revamped collection of timepieces, leather goods, and jewellery
By e4m Staff | Sep 16, 2023 8:44 AM | 2 min read
Fossil has unveiled its ‘Made for this’ campaign in India featuring actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.
Alongside the campaign, the brand has announced an overhaul of its creative expression across touchpoints, including a modernised brand image and premium product range.
“Made For This is the culmination of extensive efforts across all areas of our business, in all regions, with both internal and external partners. We dug deep into Fossil’s nearly 40-year heritage and explored not only the role Fossil has played in so many lives for so long, but how the next generation of consumers is connecting most deeply with brands. The result of this work is our multi-year strategy that will bring our beloved heritage brand into its next era and to a new audience,” says Lisa Pillette, Chief Marketing Officer at Fossil Group.
“A core element to this journey is a shared value between Fossil and our consumers: the ownership of one’s time. They’re incredibly thoughtful that time is spent with purpose, intentionality and community. Each way in which Fossil is a part of someone’s life—crafting leather goods that get better with age, the intention behind a watch’s intricate details, the methods in which we connect with our audience—is similarly defined by the time and care taken to create lasting products to be alongside them,” Pillette added.
The holistic brand work also extends into product, including the identification of refreshed signature design elements, premiumization of materials and a refined design vision with the establishment of iconic platforms across categories—elevating the line to coincide with the revitalized brand ethos.
"As people experience moments, big and small, we want Fossil to be present and an important companion on their journey," says Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer. "Fossil has a rich history built on innovation and craftsmanship. Our brand strategy focuses on product elevation across watches, leather goods and jewelry. This includes a deliberate attention to design, incorporation of premium materials and establishing identifiable signature design elements across categories.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Advertising Club elects Rana Barua as President
Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the managing committee as the immediate past president
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
The Advertising Club has announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2023-2024, at its 69th Annual General Meeting. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India has been elected to lead the body.
Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.
Speaking about the appointment, Rana Barua, President, The Advertising Club said, “It’s an honour to serve as the President at The Ad Club, a nearly 70-year-old venerable institution, whose legacy is deeply rooted in its unwavering commitment to excellence and is a beacon of inspiration for our industry. Our mission extends beyond accolades; it's about actively shaping belonging and how we engage and influence the larger fraternity and the newer generation. Our new management team, a mosaic of diverse leaders across sectors, embark on a journey of limitless possibilities and opportunities. Together, we commit meaningful initiatives that will enable us to attract fresh talent into the industry, championing women empowerment, nurturing future leaders, advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and fostering progressive alliances and conversations."
The below members were elected unopposed. The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2023-2024 are –
- Rana Barua – President
- Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President
- Dr Bhaskar Das – Secretary
- Shashi Sinha – Jt. Secretary
- Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer
Managing Committee Members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:
- Avinash Kaul
- Malcolm Raphael
- Prasanth Kumar
- Punitha Arumugam
- Shubhranshu Singh
- Sonia Huria
- Subramanyeswar Samayam
In addition, given below is the list of co-opted industry professionals:
- Ajay Kakar
- Pradeep Dwivedi
- Vikram Sakhuja
The below list of leaders are special invitees and bring immense value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:
- Ajay Chandwani
- Alok Lall
- Anusha Shetty
- Lulu Raghavan
- Mansha Tandon
- Nisha Narayanan
- Raj Nayak
- Satyanarayan Raghavan
- Vikas Khanchandani
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pankaj Tripathi talks about commitment in Capri Global Capital campaign
The omnichannel campaign has been devised by Rediffusion
By e4m Staff | Sep 16, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) has launched the Farz Nibhaatey Hain brand campaign to reaffirm its commitment to credit inclusion. The relatable, emotional, and relevant omnichannel brand campaign reiterates its responsibility towards the unbanked borrowers of India.
Conceptualized by Rediffusion, the campaign showcases CGCL's human value proposition while bringing alive its mission of inclusive growth. Brand ambassador and actor Pankaj Tripathi will be the protagonist of the 2-films of the Farz Nibhaatey Hain campaign that features company’s MSME loan and gold loan products.
The integrated campaign will focus on reach, visibility, impact and will be rolled out across TV, OTT, and YouTube. The campaign will also include a digital media campaign and on-ground activations. The brand plans to amplify its reach through influencer-level activity on social media.
Sharing the rationale of the brand campaign, Basant Dhawan, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Capri Global, said, “Farz Nibhaatey Hain campaign not only reflects our strong business fundamentals, but, more importantly, it underscores our ability to build foundations of resilience that enable growth and inspire confidence among our customers. We strongly believe that it is our farz to uplift the society by creating enough opportunities and offering access to seamless credit to augment these opportunities. We have launched the campaign with multiple touchpoints and are confident that it will play a pivotal role driving our brand metrics.”
Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director, Rediffusion, said, “From the moment we got the brief, we knew we had the opportunity to truly speak to the heart of the country. Understanding them, and the responsibilities that they take on in life, was the key to cracking this campaign. And once we had the stories that we wanted to tell; in Pankaj Tripathi, we had an actor who was able to breathe magic into each and every role. So that we could tell them ki jaise aap apna farz nibhaatey hain, Capri Loans aasani se loan deke apna farz nibhaatey hain.”
Asheesh Malhotra, Executive Director, Rediffusion added, "The majority of India isn't deemed credit-worthy simply because they may not have relevant papers to show. But every day, they prove themselves more than worthy through every role they play in their lives. That is the truth we wanted to portray - human stories of character and hope. And how Capri Loans can help them get ahead in life by simply ensuring that they too get access to credit like the rest of India."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Veedol launches new brand campaign ‘Rakhe Saaf, Dil Se’
The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Kolkata
By e4m Staff | Sep 17, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Lowe Lintas has conceptualised a new brand campaign for Veedol.
The campaign launched across media tells a compelling story through four film narratives for four automotive segments - bike, car, truck & tractor - bound together by the Veedol’s promise of trust.
The campaign is built on the core idea that a clean heart is a symbol of honesty, transparency, and trust, which are values that distinguish the Veedol brand. This message is encapsulated in the campaign tagline ‘Rakhe Saaf… Dil Se’.
Arijit Basu, Managing Director, Tide Water Oil says ‘’We feel that the time is right to reinforce Veedol’s standing as one of India’s most respected automotive and industrial lubricant brands of choice for consumers and mechanics alike. This campaign does this beautifully, also weaving in our international standing into the storyline. We believe this campaign will strengthen our brand as we embark on a journey to take Veedol to the next level of growth”.
Commenting on the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas says, ‘The new campaign reinforces the brand's commitment to providing high-quality engine oils for all segments of vehicles including Car, Bike, Tractor & Truck. With its focus on keeping engines clean from the inside, Veedol's products are an excellent choice for anyone who wants a long-lasting engine and a hassle-free journey.”
The campaign is now live on select offline and online platforms.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MobiKwik's film with Manoj Bajpayee showcases ease of credit card bill payments
The campaign is conceptualized by Famous Innovations
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube