Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches #FitnessKaUltimateInfluencer Campaign

The brand has on-boarded Ali Fazal as an influencer to communicate the benefits of ABHI’s Activ Fit

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd, the Health Insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, has announced the launch of its campaign #FitnessKaUltimateInfluencer to communicate the benefits of Activ Fit. It has partnered with fitness influencer and actor Ali Fazal for the same.

The campaign has been designed keeping the young and healthy customer segment at the center.

The films have been shot in a reel format to engage with the audience in their media consumption space. The films begin with an exercise tutorial reel with leading fitness influencers showcasing the benefits of exercising and jogging for staying fit.

Ali Fazal then makes an appearance by photobombing himself into the reel and introduces ABHICL’s health insurance plan, Activ Fit, as #FitnessKaUltimateInfluencer.

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance said, “Millennials today account for over 34% of our population. We at ABHICL, see a huge potential in this under-penetrated segment. #FitnessKaUltimateInfluencer has been created to establish positive engagement with the young population by informing them about Activ Fit, a plan especially designed for the young and healthy. It rewards their healthy lifestyle with attractive and instant discounts along with HealthReturnsTM and plays the role of an ultimate influencer of fitness in their lives. The campaign re-affirms our commitment of being a "HealthFirst" company that aspires to go beyond traditional health insurance practices.”

