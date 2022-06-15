62,000 brands advertised in Print during Jan-Mar’22

As per TAM AdEx report, ad space per publication in the first quarter of 2022 grew by 17% compared to the same period in 2020

The first quarter of 2022 saw ad space in the print sector grow by 17%, when compared to the same period in 2020. There was a marginal decline when compared to the same time span in 2021, says the TAM AdEx report on the print sector.

Ad space per publication in Jan-Mar'22 was almost at par with Jan-Mar'21.

Furthermore, the services sector topped with 17% share of ad space followed by auto with 11% share. The top three sectors together accounted for 38% share of ad space in Print. Meanwhile, the three sectors - Retail, Food & Beverages and Personal Accessories - maintained their rankings in the top 10 list.

According to the report, the top ten categories together accounted for more than 30% share of ad space in print. Properties/Real Estates, Hospital/Clinics and Life Insurance moved up in ranking during Jan-Mar’22 and only Public Issues category maintained its rank in Jan-Mar’21-22. Also, two out of the top ten categories were from Auto, Retail and Banking/Finance/Investment sectors each.

The report also stated that SBS Biotech topped the advertisers’ list in Print, followed by LIC of India. The top three advertisers maintained their positions during Jan-Mar’22. Reliance Retail moved to eighth rank in Jan-Mar’22 compared to 13th in Jan-Mar’21. While Ruchi Soya Industries and Patanjali Ayurveda have surged to the top of the advertisement rankings for Jan-Mar’22. Infact, over 53800 advertisers advertised during the same period.

Over 62,600 brands advertised in print in the first quarter with LIC leading the brand list. Among the top 10 brands, two each came from the Banking/Finance/Investment and Personal Healthcare sector.

Vitamins/Tonics/Health Supplements saw the highest growth in ad space with an 87% increase, followed by EcomMedia/Ent./Social Media, which increased thrice between Jan-Mar'22 and Jan-Mar'21. In terms of growth, the Ecom-Financial Services category witnessed the highest growth percentage among the Top 10 i.e. 18 times in the Jan-Mar’22.

Meanwhile, over 32,000 advertisers and 41,000 brands were exclusively advertised during Jan-Mar’22 in print compared to Jan-Mar’21. Ruchi Soya Industries and Kia Carens were the top exclusive advertisers and brands, respectively in Jan-Mar’22 compared to the same period last year.

