Recap: The Week That Was

This past week had exchange4mdia putting up some very interesting analytical pieces on all the developments in the media & advertising world. Also, on Tuesday, we hosted e4m Conclave, one of the most awaited events of the industry. Conclave had leaders from across the world sharing their insights on the market situation post Covid. We bring to you a compilation of some of these stories for your weekend read.

 

 

'There will be a shift in how industry works with more focus on independent agencies'

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/theres-going-to-be-shift-in-how-industry-works-with-more-focus-on-independent-agencies-110317.html

 

Agency leaders should get out of the board room & make human connections: Per Pedersen

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/agency-leaders-get-out-of-the-board-room-make-human-connections-per-pedersen-110316.html

 

'Pandemic has given rise to protectionist sentiments among consumers'

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/pandemic-has-given-rise-to-protectionist-sentiments-among-consumers-110314.html

 

South Asia will become the epicentre of middle-class growth in 10 yrs: Kent Wertime

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/south-asia-will-become-the-epicentre-of-middle-class-growth-in-10-yrs-kent-wertime-110320.html

 

How Covid-19 has reshaped the marketing funnel, decode experts

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/how-covid-19-reshaped-the-marketing-funnel-experts-110318.html

 

Will advertiser interest in cricket surge after India’s win against Australia?

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/will-advertiser-interest-in-cricket-surge-after-indias-win-against-australia-110416.html

 

No major impact on ad volumes in news ratings blackout

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/data-shows-no-major-impact-on-ad-volumes-in-news-ratings-blackout-110383.html

 

How WhatsApp’s privacy policy update will help businesses and marketers

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/how-whatsapps-privacy-policy-update-will-help-businesses-and-marketers-110348.html

 

