Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:06 AM
Like always, exchange4media was the first to inform you about all the happenigs in the industry. We also had some very interesting analytcal pieces this whole week. Here are the links, in case you missed them.

Implement NTO 2.0 by Aug 10: TRAI tells broadcasters
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/implement-nto-20-by-aug-10-trai-tells-broadcasters-106373.html

Publicis Groupe announces integration with BBH, creates joint leadership for India
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/publicis-groupe-announces-integration-with-bbh-creates-joint-leadership-for-india-106354.html

Raj Nayak joins Vistas Media Capital on board of advisors
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/raj-nayak-joins-vistas-media-capital-on-board-of-advisors-106355.html

Why OOH industry needs a unified measurement system now more than ever
https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/why-ooh-industry-needs-a-unified-measurement-system-now-more-than-ever-106309.html

Tags Raj nayak NTO 2.0 Pu nit Goenka
