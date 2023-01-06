Young leadership has become key factor for organisational growth: Atul Sharma
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Sharma, the MD of Ruder Finn India, says that the youth of today make up in leadership what they lack in experience
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Atul Sharma, managing director, Ruder Finn India, talks about how the youth may lack experience but they posses several elements of leadership that benefit organisations and inspire colleagues
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
With this in mind, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Atul Sharma, managing director, Ruder Finn India. A business leader and trusted advisor working across technology, telecom, venture capital, consulting, aviation, automobiles, sports, lifestyle, retail and consumer durables sectors, Shrama has been a part of the PR industry for nearly two decades.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry in 2022?
Increase of share in the larger marketing pie
The last year (2022) was one of reinvention, optimism and transition for the PR industry. What mattered to brands and consumers five years ago looked incredibly different in 2022. With the adoption of new technologies, and data and analytics taking centre stage in forming unique strategies, the PR industry was able to increase its share in the overall marketing pie. This is because the money you invest in PR and the results you get are disproportionate, which is why in 2022, we saw more and more brands investing in PR. In all of this process, 2022 was a realisation that not only was there an increase in revenue in the industry but we were also able to get a seat at the table where integrated communications became a key component at the intersection of creativity and storytelling.
Welcoming hybrid work-culture
In terms of work perspective, the hybrid work culture has been welcoming. More and more industries have become open to the idea that the workforce can work from anywhere and yield better productivity. Closer to home, at Ruderfinn, we adopted this culture and are proud of the fact that we have built an element of trust in our people, which is now deeply rooted in each and every member of our Ruderfinn family. Not only has it paved the way for a flexible working culture but has also levelled productivity to a maximum. Communications strengthened virtually and in-person teamwork and collaboration gave rise to a fresh perspective of thoughts and accelerated movement.
Moving from an employer to an employee-centric market
The other thing that significantly changed in the PR industry in 2022 was that the market moved towards being an employee market from an employer market. The talent market has heated up and with an employee-centric market, this could be both a challenge and an opportunity in the long run.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Rise of digital media
While the pandemic heavily impacted print media, we saw a steep rise in social and digital media which gave new scope for stronger content, storytelling and data-driven strategies, and it impacted communication in a progressive way. And this trend of digital and social will bring massive changes to the industry in the long run.
Deeper penetration in the influencer circle
The second trend that delivered rewarding results was deeper penetration in the influencer circles. Influencers play a major role in building brand visibility, ensuring that the product reaches the right target audience. It also has scope for larger community building in terms of recognition and visibility, resulting in better reputation management. Today, influencers are considered the next generation of thought leaders and industry experts who significantly impact a brand’s reputation. Moreover, young leadership is an awakening that has become one of the most influential factors for the growth of any organisation. The youth may lack experience but they possess several elements of leadership that will benefit organisations and inspire colleagues.
The above two trends gave rise to talent upskilling, skilled management and newer ways of working. For example, mass pitching is becoming a sunset in the industry. We are all living our lives online, magazines and newspapers are switching to digital subscriptions and exclusive pitches are becoming even more valuable than mass pitching. Exclusivity is building new and mutually-beneficial media relationships that will land you key coverage in the future.
Focus on ESG
Meanwhile, globally we saw a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns that proved to be shaping the global communication space. In India, too, we saw brands becoming more and more aware of their contribution in these sectors to enhance sustainability. This trend is something we could implement and shape the communication industry in a better way.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Today, in the industry, where integration is key, you can’t distinguish or draw parallels between traditional and modern PR. While 'Live Streaming' is finding a place in PR tables and there’s more room for visual story-telling, media engagements continue to be equally important for brand reputations. With constant evolution and changes, multimedia content makes way for unique pieces, however, authenticity amid fake news remains a concern and old-school fact-checking remains in place.
At this point, the two are in such amalgamation that they cannot be viewed separately. Moreover, with a multi-generational workforce, both traditional and new-age PR will bring rewarding results.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
I am not sure if I want to call it a revival because nothing was ever dead. Things certainly slowed in 2020-2021 but we saw an acceleration in communications with the return to normalcy. There certainly has been a revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration but now we have become an employee-led market. We are still observing the stark talent gap we see in the industry. We need to start positioning PR in such a way that we start attracting talent. Investment at the right time with the right people can help grow a business.
The other area where I see a revival is that people have started to get an affinity for working from the office, however, I believe a hybrid work culture is here to stay, balancing the nuances of both worlds.
With new-age technologies driving the force, human connection and collaboration made an impact on campaigns. Reputation management has become even more robust in an era of fake news. Firms have gotten back to organising on-ground events for clients and consumer activism is reviving with CSR activities. Co-curation and dialogue storytelling coupled with Artificial intelligence are also making PR firms smarter.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We will see movement from storytelling to storyliving’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Nitin Mantri, Group CEO at AvianWE, talks about how the pandemic has ushered in a new leadership paradigm
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:43 PM | 5 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it has left us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Nitin Mantri, Group CEO of Avian WE, which includes its subsidiary Chase India, a public policy and regulatory affairs firm that he co-founded. In December 2022, he was inducted into the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Hall of Fame.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The industry is almost back to pre-Covid activity levels: In-person pitches, business meetings and events are in full swing. Business travel also rebounded strongly and was almost at 2019 levels. But talk of a slow economy may result in some cutting back of expenses in the first quarter of 2023.
Hybrid work has become mainstream and is here to stay: Progressive organisations have taken a hard look at their values and beliefs, discarded practices that are not aligned to the demands of a post-Covid world, and build an adaptable organisational culture that has employee engagement, growth, and welfare at its core. Mental well-being is a key metric for employee retention, with 70 per cent of companies making additional investments in mental health resources.
More empathetic leaders: The pandemic has ushered in a whole new leadership paradigm. Post-pandemic leaders are no longer superhumans that plough through problems with unflinching perfection. They are real, vulnerable and lead with the heart. They listen better and engage in two-way communications.
Heightened awareness of health and hygiene: It resulted in increased focus on healthcare communications. Our latest 'Brands in Motion' whitepaper, 'The Healthcare Mandate', demonstrated that audiences expect the health sector to have the greatest impact on positive change in the world. Yet, consumers view it with apathy. As their communications partners, we have worked on several campaigns that focussed on building a deeper connection with the people the industry serves, and shift what is currently a one-sided relationship to one of mutual respect.
Greater focus on purpose-driven campaigns: The latest 'Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has shown that consumers want companies to join other trusted institutions in offering solutions to the urgent challenges affecting their daily lives. At the same time, skepticism is growing about whether companies are actually delivering on their goals. Brands are aware of this and have been taking our help to document their purpose journey. The Magical Mangroves initiative by Godrej & Boyce and WWF India is a great example of community outreach, where the power of communication was deployed to roll out a campaign that included the youth as agents of impactful environmental change. The partnership has been encouraging citizens to join the conservation effort to protect the mangroves in the coastal states of India.
Increased use of data: PR has always been about keeping a finger on the pulse of consumers, events and trends to build compelling narratives for our clients. With consumers demanding that companies be more publicly-transparent about how they’re responding to current and emerging issues in society, the importance of data and analytics increased manifold this year. We are now gleaning important insights on key performance indicators like SEO, media reach, earned media and audience behaviour to help evaluate outcomes and inform our clients’ future efforts.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Integrated PR, data-driven storytelling, digital media and building brand purpose were some of the trends that yielded optimum results this year. I have discussed most of them in the previous question.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Our business has a lot to do with engagement. And that requires all sorts of tools and tactics depending on the audience. Our latest 'WE Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has revealed that the top ways brands are expected to communicate publicly with, especially older cohorts, are press releases and media statements, television media interviews and public Q&A sessions, while social media or two-way channels are preferred by younger people. We will also see movement from storytelling to storyliving as we use platforms like the Metaverse for customer engagement.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
At Avian WE, there was no reduction in our staff or their compensation, during the pandemic year. In fact, bonuses were paid out as usual. In the last two years, we have added 100 more people, so talent acquisition remains a priority. Life has very much returned to normal with every aspect of work witnessing a full revival.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Digital-first employee engagement & advocacy the need of the hour
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, talks about the 'three P’s' that their clients focused on in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 11:50 AM | 6 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it has left us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, BCW India Group, who shares her thoughts about the year that was and the global PR practices he would like to see the Indian PR fraternity adopt.
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
It may not seem like it, but 2022 was a year of big shifts. Here are some of them:
- Return to normalcy: I think the biggest change, if I can call it that, was in how we came out (to a large extent) from under the constant, debilitating shadow of Covid to reach a reasonably high level of normalcy. When we began the year, we were all taking the first steps in hybrid ways of working. Today, the choice isn’t between remote working versus hybrid but hybrid versus in-person. Virtual and digital-first communication is still relevant, though, but the focus for that is not just connect, but active collaboration and two-way communication.
- Shifting expectations at work: The other big shift is the change in employees’ expectations and the need to engage with them in new and different ways. BCW partnered with leading global research agencies – m Mercury Analytics and PSB Insights LLC – to deliver the 2022 Expectations at Work study, where it surveyed over 13,000 people from across the world, including India. The study didn’t just cover expectations from across geographies and industries but also across generations. In India, six out of the top ten expectations employees have are to do with workplace culture — and that is something that can be addressed with communications.
- Higher need for policy advocacy and public affairs: As the regulatory environment gets more and more complex, there is an increasing need for policy advocacy and public affairs, both in terms of educating our clients on the changes to the landscape and how to adapt to them, as well as engaging with the government to let them know what the industry needs for its growth. In addition, rising consumer activism, emphasis on ESG and other geopolitical issues have also led to a need to understand the changing global environment and communicate it to their stakeholders. All this has meant a higher need for experts to help companies navigate these changes.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
In my opinion, there were three P’s that our clients focused on this year —people, purpose and planet.
People — Concern over hiring, retaining and growing talent is not new but this year, it took on an added urgency. As things returned to normal, the movement of talent also increased. And their expectations from the workplace have also changed. As I mentioned, BCW’s Expectations at Work 2022 study shows that many of these expectations are to do with culture and vision of the organisation. To address them, digital-first employee engagement and advocacy is the need of the hour.
Purpose — When we spoke to our clients about what the next big thing on their agenda was, most of them said they wanted to talk about purpose. Purpose is the reason for a company or a brand’s existence. However, purpose is seldom understood beyond the C-suite. It needs to be part of the corporate strategy, yes, but that strategy can only come alive if all the stakeholders are aligned to it. That is where we come in, to support our clients in engaging with their stakeholders and helping them understand and get behind their purpose.
Planet — Climate change is one of the biggest crises that we are all facing and businesses have to put in as much, if not more, effort than governments and civil society to address it. There has to be action and also accountability. On the one hand, there are regulatory mandates like ESG reporting and on the other hand, there is a reputation and perception aspect to it. Businesses need to demonstrate their willingness and ability to partner government as well as citizens in the fight against climate change.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Not just co-exist, I think they complement each other quite well. Technology is giving traditional PR and corporate communications a wider reach and making it accessible to more people. In the last three years, we saw a major upheaval in the media landscape. Several media outlets went digital, many closed down regional editions and some even shut down their physical editions. But that also meant that the reach of those publications went far beyond the regions they were being published in. PR and communications strategies obviously had to be adapted to that.
There is also a broadening of the entire scope of ‘traditional’ PR. Bloggers, influencers and other content creators were earlier a digital-only intervention. Today, they are an integral part of the PR plan.
Technologies like Web3, AR/VR and AI are adding another dimension, of course, but instead of replacing, they are complimenting traditional PR. Take the example of Volvo, which created Volvoverse, with an immersive platform to experience its new car on the one hand, and on the other, also invited a journalist to conduct the first-ever Metaverse media interview.
Most importantly, the fundamentals of communications — messaging, insight-based creativity, execution and measurement—all continue to remain, even as formats and mediums continue to evolve.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
As I mentioned above, we are also seeing a revival in in-person interactions. Whether it is events or meetings, people are eager to re-connect with others in the real world. Press conferences, on-ground activations, industry events, media round tables and interactions — it’s all happening as it did before.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing: Rajat Abbi
Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, Schneider Electric, opens up about the company's groundbreaking Green Yodha initiative
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 2, 2023 4:08 PM | 4 min read
Climate change and global warming are two of the most serious factors facing the environment at the moment. And while steps are being in numerous small numbers, it will still take something of mammoth proportions to steer the world to an environment-friendly path.
Among the numerous enterprises that are working towards a cleaner and safer environment is Green Yodha. A sustainability initiative by Schneider Electric, it aims to build a community of conscious citizens, businesses and institutions to unite for collective action towards the adoption of practices in energy efficiency, renewables and solar, automation, digitalisation and a new world of electricity to meet both individual and corporate sustainability goals.
Schneider Electric focusses a lot on sustainability,” says Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, greater India; member India management team; global marketing international operations leadership team, Schneider Electric. “The mission of the company is to be a digital partner for sustainability and efficiency. All the marketing programmes initiatives and strategies what we create in Schneider focusses on ways we can be responsible, even in marketing and figuring out how marketing can play a role of promoting and driving a sense of urgency towards sustainability.”
The company recently celebrated one year of the Green Yodha initiative. “This sustainability initiative of ours is where we are trying to get individuals, corporates, policy makers, influencers, etc. to a common platform and create a sense of urgency towards sustainability. And for the last year, and years to come, this is going to be our flagship initiative through which we want to reach to masses, government, and public and private sector organisations, and really create a sense of urgency within India to take actions, be it small or big, which can go along way in fighting climate change. So, the number one point is about responsible marketing.”
The company's second strategy of marketing revolves around on ways to make Schneider Electric's digital play bigger. “In a post-Covid era, digital had become the lead channel. More and more initiatives are now happening digitally and even in our own case, more than 70 to 80 per cent of our own initiatives are all digital. We, now, have to think about how to take it to the next level and roll out new campaigns that are cutting edge but linking them back to responsible marketing. We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing. So, even if I am doing an event or organising a seminar or doing something for my stakeholders or customers, I want to give it back to society. I want to ensure that I'm measuring my carbon footprint and creating a positive impact on the environment.”
When asked about the other green initiatives, Abbi said, “All our green responsible marketing initiatives will be under this umbrella theme but within Green Yodha, there are various facets. For eg., in the last few months, we have rolled out Green Yodha yatras in many states across the country wherein we have reached out to public, public sector organisations, government stakeholders and demonstrated through our solutions and technologies how can they convert their operations into green ones.”
He added that they are collaborating with thought leaders in the country – like Amitabh Kant [former CEO of NITI Aayog] – bringing in policy makers and participating in thought leadership platforms. They are also connecting with CXOs and C-Suite individuals and trying to create awareness about how our actions can be accelerated towards sustainability.
Abbi added, “In India, there is a law that says that the top 100 listed companies have to compile a compulsory report as a part of their yearly filing. Therefore, business responsibility and sustainability reporting has been made mandatory by the Government of India. So, we are running a campaign reaching out to these organisations and even those beyond the listed ones telling them what they need to do to become sustainable.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Media Mantra announces inclusive leave policy for the new year
Employees of the company can avail themselves of leaves for a wide variety of reasons from pursuing new hobbies to spending quality time with family
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 12:59 PM | 2 min read
Media Mantra has announced an all-new leave policy for its employees which will be effective from 1st January, 2023. The firm has increased the total number of leaves to 31 in a single calendar year with the introduction of special #MMCares leaves.
The key highlight of the newly-introduced policy is the inclusive nature of #MMCares leaves which will now allow Media Mantra employees to avail these six paid leaves the way they deem fit. From taking up a new hobby, spending time with family, going on a wellness trip, opting for an upskill program to overcoming menstrual pain, employees can use #MMCares leaves for all these reasons and more.
Pooja Pathak, Founder and Director of Media Mantra, said, "Driven by the core tenet of people-first, Media Mantra understands how the needs of every employee is unique and diverse in nature. That's why we introduced #MMCares initiative which is aimed at encouraging employees to find their ‘ikigai’ (reason for being in Japanese). As our employees continue to contribute towards the success of our organisation, we, too, want to repay their faith by giving them an opportunity to focus on themselves. With #MMCares at the forefront, our diligent workforce can now use these paid leaves to fulfil their own dreams in the manner they want. By the virtue of these leaves, we are looking to help our employees de stress and return to the working environment with better focus and vigour."
Rekha Gehani, HR Advisor at Media Mantra, said, "The #MMCares initiative is the cornerstone of our revised leave policy. At a time when organisations are navigating through consistent market changes with noticeable impact on work culture and environment, the employees continue to deal with increasing stress and pressure. With this new initiative, we want our workforce to take a pause and think before using these leaves for their own good. All our policies are designed with the intent of making our employees feel valued, empowered and cared for. And, the #MMCares initiative is another small gesture from our side to thank our employees for the value they bring to the firm.
The revised leave policy, which culminates what has been an impactful 2022 for Media Mantra, includes 18 Earned Leaves, 6 Casual/Sick Leaves, 6 #MMCares Leaves and a mandatory Birthday Leave .As part of the continuation of all the fundamental benefits, employees will also be eligible for Maternity Leave (as per law), Paternity Leave (7 days) and Marriage Leave (10 days).
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Technology will help comms professionals showcase the value they bring to brands’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Aman Gupta, managing partner, India Spag Finn Partners, shares his thoughts about the year that was & PR practices he would like to see in 2023
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 2, 2023 9:00 AM | 4 min read
The year has drawn to a close as we say hello to the nonly to give way to a new dawn that will usher in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and reflect on what it is leaving us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Aman Gupta, managing partner, India Spag Finn Partners, shares his thoughts on the factors driving communications industry in 2022 and how technology will bring in a shift in the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The three big factors driving communications industry in 2022 and will continue to do the same are ‘3i’ – Insights, Integration and Impact
Insights: Listening to data to map insights across the audience, personas, messaging and the channel is the cornerstone of any successful campaign and clients are focussing on the same. They help build campaigns that deliver value and impact that can be measured. At SPAG/FINN we have built a geographic agnostic ‘Insights and intelligence’ team that can help clients with the same.
Integration: Channel agnostic approach, wherein the focus is on the audience first and where they are consuming content (and what kind of content – both in terms of storytelling and genre), is the ask of today’s environment. We cannot be developing campaigns as per traditional, social or digital channels, but start by understanding the audience profile and then create and place content on the channel where they are active.
Impact: Biggest change is that budgets are now dependent on what impact are we delivering. It is not about ‘outputs’ but ‘outcomes and these outcomes need to be aligned with business goals. If as a communications partner we are able to showcase that we are delivering business impact, companies will be investing further in the efforts.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
One of the key trends that have yielded beyond optimum results is the focus on identifying and developing ‘audience personas’ and undertaking targeted campaigns to each of the personas that are aligned to the product/service that is an area of focus. These personas represent groups of similar people with attitudes, perceptions and needs that are aligned with a target audience. This classification can help figure out how to reach people on a more personal level while delivering the right messages, offers and products at the right time.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Digital will continue to evolve and technology will take lead in enabling the ability for communications professionals to showcase the value they bring to the brands. Technology will bring in a shift in the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications as the ways our audience is engaging with its environment is undergoing a paradigm shift and which our industry needs to operate to remain ahead of the curve.
Investment in technology, looking at talent diversity (looking beyond traditional PR professionals) and investing in people with skill sets that are more applicable will be key to the success of the industry.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Need for real-time monitoring of trends & consumer sentiments via social listening’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit, shares her thoughts about the need to secure greater investment by clients in measurement of perception
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 12:39 PM | 3 min read
The year will soon draw to an end only to give way to a new dawn that will usher in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it is leaving us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit, who shares her thoughts about the year that was and the global PR practices he would like to see the Indian PR fraternity adopt.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
Some of the most noteworthy changes that I have witnessed in 2022 include:
- An increased recognition and appreciation for digital.
- We have witnessed many more purpose driven campaigns – where brands are solving for societal issues.
- It’s great to see the evolution of influencer marketing to authentic storytelling
- Hybrid form of working, seems like, is here to stay in our profession!
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Since we are living in a hyper-connected world, there is a need for real-time monitoring of trends and consumer sentiments through social listening. Integrated firms with strong digital teams have found more success.
If our profession has to mature, we must incorporate more data into reporting impact to provide clear evidence of value. Measurement and interpretation of results is becoming indispensable. PR practitioners must advocate and adopt measurement of PR programmes that is beyond AdValue equivalent. Therefore, we need to secure greater investment by clients in measurement of perception.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Having the pulse of the now and the new is critical in PR as in every other business. If our practice does not keep pace with the rapidly-evolving consumer expectations, disruptions in the media landscape and opportunities offered by technology to sharpen our communication programme, we run the risk of becoming obsolete in the blink of an eye.
The concept of integrated communications that has been taking shape over years, is here for real. PR Consultants need to score across PR, digital, media, influencer, social and creative. This requires us to think beyond mere PR to advise brands on positioning, marketing, engagements, etc. Integrated communications with a harmonious blend of POSE (paid, owned, shared, earned) formats is a way brands need to approach communications and are already doing so in large measure.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
The business has been back to normal now for over six months with the exception of the hybrid form of working.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Communications has a role to play in making society more equitable’
Sneha Sahani, Senior Account Director, On Purpose, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 12:20 PM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Sneha Sahani, Senior Account Director, On Purpose, who was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Sahani is a senior corporate communications and PR director with more than 12 years’ experience across various industries, including advertising, music, entertainment, travel and tourism, and manufacturing. Her core strengths lie in communications (internal/external), strategic content planning, media relations, event management, campaign planning, issues and crisis management and brand communications.
Prior to joining On Purpose, Sahani contributed to organisations namely The Social Street, Only Much Louder, El Sol Strategic Consultants Private Limited, Hardly Anonymous Communications, Avian Media, CMCG India Pvt Ltd, KV Tours & Travels and FCm Travel Solutions.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Ecstatic! It’s always good to receive acknowledgement for the efforts you put into something and a great recognition of what goes into creating work that is meaningful and truly impactful.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As a young professional, I always wanted to do work that could influence social change and create impact. Today, I feel fortunate to be working with an organisation that strives to do exactly that. My long-time aspiration to pursue the social impact sector and leverage the skills that I’ve built over these years, led me to ON PURPOSE, a consultancy founded on the premise of using communications to drive social change in India. In the last one and a half years, I’ve had the privilege to lead purpose-driven work in the space of climate action, philanthropy, early childhood care, youth skilling, education, economic empowerment of women, senior care, and rural electrification for UN bodies, multilateral agencies, private sector players as well as NGOs. I believe communications has a role to play in making society more equitable and I’m looking forward to using my skills to do just that.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Over the last 12 years of my career, the industry has evolved in many ways. Technology has been the game changer. The traditional PR channels have given way for a more multi-channel approach of consulting – be it social, digital, or influencer-led – allowing organisations greater avenues for visibility, brand building and engagement with its core audiences. Gone are the days when we would persuade the media for press release announcements and interviews. It is exciting to see how brands now create narratives through combinations of storytelling, data-backed insights, and consistent analyses of activities and campaigns. That’s not to say it hasn’t come with its fair share of challenges. As an industry, we still face issues of combating fake news, proving the value of PR in boardrooms, and also finding credible talent.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
PR has taught me a great lesson in agility. The role of a PR consultant is constantly evolving with changing client needs, audiences, media landscapes and technologies. Also, it’s more important than ever to understand what influences other functions such as marketing, technology, customer engagement, HR, and finance as well within our industry. So the ability to adapt swiftly and easily will be key, not just for individuals but also for organisations, to survive and thrive.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Public relations today offers a world of opportunities to young people pursuing a career in communications. The key is to find your niche. For me, for instance, it was social impact PR and doing purpose-driven work. Finding this niche may not come easy or early on in your career, but you need to have the patience, determination and courage to see it through. What may seem as a difficult and frustrating path, can also be one of the most rewarding. Don’t get swayed by money early on. Focus on growth and every chance you get to learn.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube