Wow Skin Science appoints Varman M as GM – Media, Research & Corporate Comms

FMCG personal care brand Wow Skin Science has appointed Varman M as the General Manager - Media, Research and Corporate Communications. At Wow, Varman will be responsible for defining a media investment plan to drive maximum ROI for Wow Skin Science, Wow Life Science and Body Cupid. His role will also entail amplifying the corporate communications for all the brands through brand awareness, brand messaging and capitalizing on opportunities to elevate the positioning of the brands.

In his career spanning over 13 years, Varman M has donned multiple hats from the agency to the advertiser side of the business. His core competencies lie in developing data driven media strategy for FMCG, automobile, e-commerce and electronics industry. He has led both offline and digital media to drive integrated media planning and delivered investment strategies for clients like TVS Motor Company, Cadbury, and Flipkart. He also led the media and brand PR for Himalaya Wellness Company prior to joining Wow Skin Science.

Elated about his new role, Varman M said, “With the escalation of social media and the exponential rise in content generation across platforms, what sets a brand apart, is the strategic planning, data driven multimedia approach that ensures a holistic growth, thus driving maximum eyeballs. Am looking forward to building Wow Skin Science in a way that helps us elevate our positioning through trends and analytics and of course creativity.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, Wow Skin Science states, “We welcome Varman to the Wow family. With his hands-on experience and knowledge in establishing strategies, I believe his leadership skills will help Wow Skin Science in the path of growth, innovation, creativity and development.”

