'Women naturally have the attributes to create strong ecosystem with compassion'

The second edition of e4m’s Women Achievers Summit celebrated the spirit of womanhood and its relentless contribution in the field of public relations and corporate communications. This is exchange4media’s one-of-a-kind initiative to salute the women leaders in the communication industry.

At the second edition of the Summit, a power-packed panel shared their insights on the topic – ‘Women Power in PR and purview on affluent Leadership skills’.

The panellists for the session were Shivani Gupta, Chief Happiness Officer, SPAG Asia; Pooja Pathak, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Media Mantra; Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit; Manisha Chaudhary, Founder and Director, Value 360; and Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communications, The session was moderated by Tarunjeet Rattan, Founder, PRPOI

According to Archana Jain, “I think it's a great time for women in PR and marketing. Women have the opportunity to become the driving force and take leadership positions. I think more and more companies, not just in PR and advertising, but across other industries are recognizing and promoting individuals based on their talents, not gender, and the same thing has emulated in our industry too. And there’s nothing that is more inspiring than seeing women in the industry that are willing to take risks, and who are projecting more innovative ways to reach and influence the right audiences. We are also seeing some inspirational role models for us to go on, who inspire a lot of young people to come in and join our profession. I think that is what makes the profession quite appealing.”

“I believe that we need to look at another factor, which is, how is it that we increase our influence? I say this, because, to be able to influence decision making at every level of the organization, is going to be very, very important. We can be excellent professionals, we can have great writing skills, we can be able to sort of create campaigns, but unless we are able to navigate and convince people of the value of PR and communication in general, we're not going to get that seat on the table. But I think, to be able to influence the conversation is more important than having superior skills.” Added Archana.

According to Lovina Gujral, “Because the situation today we are in is not something that we have experienced before. We have to be constant learners who have a collaborative approach towards our work, towards whatever we are involved in, and also to have a higher degree of empathy, in today's scenario. Because people are stressed, people are in a situation where there has been no precedent that they could have looked up to. So right from leadership onwards, right down to the newest kid that you have on your team, at some level, are coping with things and coping with struggle. At this point, we need to look for newer traits in ourselves also, to be able to do better.”

“I believe that women naturally have the attribute to create a strong ecosystem with compassion. Women are able to carry forward and courageously multitask things whilst maintaining a work life balance. And, of course, all of us know the kind of empathy when we are talking about, the kind of connection a woman can make, whether it's with your peers, your clients, or through the campaigns,” added Shivani Gupta.

According to Pooja Pathak, “I feel that, in a career interpretation, the hindrance sometimes is also restricted to the way we kind of feel. So my tip would be that you have got to be yourself, you have to be more confident and you have to be very sharp out there. And another thing is that you cannot be 90% and still be out there. You have to give your 100%. So delegate the work if you can't do it yourself. But if you have a strong career that you want to foster for yourself, yes, you have to yourself get out of that hindrance block and do it yourself.”

“When we are talking about policies, and we're talking about the workplace practices, I think it's important to have policies and balanced workplace practices. When we talk about maternal leaves, etc. It should be a balanced policy. It starts from having a balance between the genders, when you're talking about, maternal and paternal. That's where I think we start building in the sense of equality, where everybody is in the same ecosystem and everybody's equally responsible,” added Shivani Gupta.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)