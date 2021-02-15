'With accessibility, acceptability & affordability, sustainable technology here to stay'

The e4m IPRCCC took place yesterday on 12th February 2021. The IPRCCC 2020 is a forum that brought together industry leaders, thinkers, experts all under one virtual roof. The leaders shared insightful talks and had a fresh perspective on the workings of the communication industry.

The second keynote session for the day was delivered by Kishore Jayaraman, President, India & South Asia, Rolls-Royce. He highlighted the topic ‘Business resurgence and the future of sustainable alternatives.’

Starting the conversation, Jayaraman at the onset shared, “The first thought that came into my mind while hearing about resurgence was the ‘new normal’. There have been many events and incidents that have changed the shape of how markets and countries behave. And COVID has tested us all. Leaders emerge out of these pandemics and calamities. Businesses for them to succeed will have to be very agile, by agility I mean having the ability to respond with pace. Adaptability is another term that has become the norm which is about companies, organizations and leaders moving in pace to change. If organizations and companies are not agile and don’t adapt quickly they will not exist. Businesses have readapted and reinvented themselves after every 15 years. The resurgence of businesses will happen in an environment of a lot of unknowns. We need to make our businesses resilient, robust and whatever comes around the corner we can adapt and accept it or figure out a new plan.”

Talking about a global market environment, Jayaraman stated, “In the new normal it is interesting to see that global is becoming more local. All countries want to be global because they want exports. Local is taking a lot more prevalence in a very global environment. A new term for this environment has emerged called ‘Glocal’. Businesses now need to look at the evolution of the world markets that are developing.”

The third new normal according to Jayaraman is going to be based on ‘Technology’. He explained, “Technology keeps changing and you have to keep adapting. But the underlining thing is that the foundation has to be based on information and technology. But to use these technologies we need the right talent and this should come with the ability to use the knowledge and gain new experiences. Knowledge plus experience is wisdom. We also need to understand that talent is the key factor.”

Jayaraman also stressed on the potency of ‘trust’. He says, “Trust is a very big phenomenon as we move forward. Trust within employees and organizations is essential. We need to make sure that trust is there in the business resurgence phase.”

Sharing his thoughts about sustainable alternatives he said, “We are making sure that incentives are given to people using sustainable electric vehicles. For there to be sustainable vehicles we need accessibility. We need to have charging stations and security for the materials that are needed for batteries to be made in India. These materials should be available in a sustainable manner for a very long time. Leadership then comes into the equation to accelerate the time for the cognizance of existence. But for this to become sustainable there has to be communication. There has to be knowledge for everyone and talent all around. There should also be an understanding of why consumers need to do it. Last but not least there should be affordability.”

Jayaraman stated that with accessibility, acceptability, and affordability, sustainable technology is here to stay.

On a parting note, Jayaraman concluded saying, “Communication is going to play a very key role. The conversation is going to be important. Integrated with creating a buzz around conversation making sure people are constantly involved and asking questions will be an essential factor. We need to inform, reform and transform.”

