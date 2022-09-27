'We offer relevant services to engage brands with stakeholders using contemporary mediums’

Archana Jain, founder and managing director of PR Pundit, shares her views on face-to-face communication, adapting to changing customer expectations and more

Since the advent of digitisation, PR agencies have grown immensely in various ways. They have also become important in the modern business world. However, the industry is also facing some challenges in order to maintain old measures. Some of the key challenges are building face-to-face relationships, getting top-tier coverage, managing client expectations and keeping data organised.

exchange4media reached out to some of the agency heads to know about these issues in detail. In conversation with us, today is Archana Jain, founder and managing director of PR Pundit. She gives us a low down on how to hold traditional measures of communication while adapting to new ones. She also elucidated other factors like data mining and management.

Excerpts:

Today, where every professional is inclined toward the virtual world, how important it is to maintain face-to-face communication with clients?

Humans are essentially social beings and hence face-to-face engagement will always remain invaluable whether it be at work place with peers or with clients or even in our personal lives.

Face-to-face communication is often more effective as seeing one another allows us to pick up on nonverbal cues and body language. It minimises chances of misunderstanding too.

The pandemic has taught us to use virtual engagement effectively. We have seen it aid in more frequent engagement and faster decision-making. Thus I would prescribe a healthy balance of face-to-face socialisation with virtual communications to lend to efficacy.



PR Pundit is not facing any challenges due to digitisation. We have always offered our clients relevant services to engage their brands with stakeholders using mediums that are contemporary.

What are the steps that you have in place to ensure and strengthen regional reach?

60-70% of our services are digitally deployed from tapping online media, influencer marketing and social media management.

How have new tools like data mining and data management helped professionals in data mitigation?

Having the “pulse of the now and the new” is critical in our profession as in every other business. If our practice does not keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer expectations, disruptions in the media landscape and opportunities offered by technology to sharpen our communication programme, we run the risk of becoming obsolete in the blink of an eye.

