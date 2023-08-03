‘We focus on three aspects: learning, growth and engagement’
Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director, V360 Group, opens up about the importance to mentor and guide younger generations, help them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively
It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Kunal Kishore, founder and director, V360 Group, where he explained the importance to mentor and guide younger generations, help them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Today’s generation is uniquely gifted. They are smart, creative and have a profound understanding of the nuances of technology and the importance of the digital medium. Their thoughts infuse freshness and creativity into every aspect of the business. However, they fall short when it comes to patience. New-age professionals are in the habit of seeking instant gratification, which is not always possible in the workplace. Such expectations can lead to friction, damage interpersonal relationships and create trust issues. There is a simple solution, though. We must train them to focus on long-term goals and plan their career growth accordingly.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Talent retention is an ongoing process, which spans beyond just monetary factors. While compensation is one of the most important motivators for a professional, it is not the only factor contributing to retention. Organisations must ensure employees are proactively engaged within the system and don’t feel undervalued. We must create an ecosystem where professionals are appreciated and feel like they have a safe space to share their feelings. Further, a clear growth chart where employees can see their future with the company also boosts retention rates. At Value 360 Group, we ensure each employee has an open communication channel with their team leaders, HR, and all three founders. We continually seek feedback and address challenges, a practice that ensures retention and bolsters productivity across the board.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
I wouldn’t say challenges, but there is a lot of potential in the industry for professionals to level up by fortifying their skill sets. The industry is evolving at a dizzying pace, with technology causing significant transformation, and professionals must keep up. Organisations at their level and the industry at large are planning comprehensive upskilling initiatives to instil new-age skills among the talent pool. Agencies and industry bodies are planning events that offer lucrative opportunities to exchange learning and knowledge with professionals at all levels.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI is undoubtedly one of the industry's most significant and captivating advancements in the industry today. Its potential impact is far-reaching, making it crucial for professionals to recognise its importance and stay abreast of the latest developments. As the use of AI continues to grow exponentially, individuals must cultivate adaptability and agility to remain competitive in this ever-evolving landscape. Navigating the complex work environment driven by rapidly evolving technology necessitates the increasing importance of mentoring. With the pace of change, it becomes imperative for leaders to mentor and guide younger generations, helping them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively. While technical expertise remains crucial, developing soft skills, such as teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving, must also be emphasised, recognising their growing significance in the workplace. Finally, as the AI revolution progresses, individuals must strive to strike a balance between technical prowess and nurturing the human element of work through mentoring and the cultivation of essential soft skills.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At Value 360 Communications, we believe Young Guns are our future and will play an important role in our growth journey. While I cannot comment on the policies introduced by other agencies, we focus on three aspects: learning, growth and engagement. We have year-round training sessions for our team members across levels in the spirit of ongoing learning and development.
Proper training is critical to understanding the nuances of the changing industry landscape, and we have created a comprehensive knowledge exchange programme within the organisation. Through this, we encourage our team members to pursue in-demand skills in the segment and opt for cross-functional training to bolster their skillsets holistically.
We continually identify the best platforms for learning and upskilling and follow up with team members to ensure that their learning programme meets their goals as well as the company’s objectives. Additionally, we have created a culture where each milestone of a mentee is acknowledged and celebrated, thus providing an impetus for further upskilling.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Mentoring should also be connected with DEI initiatives of an organisation'
Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, says encouraging employees to upskill as agencies not only help them rise in their career but also put them in the growth mindset
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 31, 2023 12:34 PM | 5 min read
It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, BCW India Group, where she emphasised on encouraging employees to upskill as agencies not only help them rise in their career, but also put them in the growth mindset.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Each generation is a reflection of the time it exists in. The current generation was born as digital natives. They are agile and exposed to a world of information. However, since they are relatively new to the industry, there are areas they need to work on—building industry knowledge, understanding client needs and navigating the changing media landscape. All that can be addressed if you inculcate a growth mindset in them. This means fostering curiosity, creativity and an openness to learning and taking on new challenges.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Pay challenges will always be an issue across organisations and sectors. However, the great resignation was not just motivated by pay challenges but by the bigger issue of employee (dis)engagement.
Our Expectations at Work study released in October last year revealed that in India, over half of the top 10 expectations for employees are around work culture, including the effectiveness of leadership decision-making, leader visibility, internal communication and employee voice. People realise that the nature of the employee-organisation relationship cannot be transactional. Rather, they need to feel a sense of purpose and a vision in working for the organisation. They also need to know that the organisation is invested in their growth and development.
Some of the ways we are managing this is through:
Focus on upskilling: We are emphasising the importance of continuous professional development and skill enhancement and provide regular opportunities to them for it. By encouraging employees to upskill, we don’t just help them rise in their career, we also put them in the growth mindset that I mentioned before.
Engagement and recognition: Engagement is not about having a pool table at work or giving freebies to your teams. It is about a deeper connect with your people, giving them a purpose to get behind, motivation to do their best and recognition when they deliver.
Open and transparent communication: Regular communication about the company's financial health and growth prospects can help employees understand the bigger picture and make informed decisions.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
A lot has happened in our industry in a very short time and young professionals need to adapt to the changes. The evolving media landscape, the complexities of influencer management, the accelerated pace of digital communication and the sheer extent of information and clutter out there are just some of the changes.
The second big challenge is the dearth of good talent. PR firms need to work closely with educational institutions to ensure that there is a constant connect between them and regular exchange of information and expertise.
And finally, the third challenge is the need demonstrate real measurable impact to the clients. Metrics for PR have changed over time. It is no longer about just coverage. There also needs to be behaviour change and business impact at the end of a public relations campaign.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence cannot replace a real mentor. However, AI can help them become more effective by analysing vast amounts of data and consumer insights to uncover unique angles and trends, automating mundane tasks to free up time for creative brainstorming, and offering personalised content recommendations to ensure engaging and targeted storytelling. This is why it’s important to note that AI has to coexist with humans as a tool and that the human intelligence cannot be replaced by AI.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Mentoring needs to be both, embedded in employee experience as well as be an intentional exercise. At BCW and WPP, there are several mentoring programmes for people at every level. Our flagship Associate Learning Programme (ALP) and leadership development programmes LEAP and TLP all have a strong mentoring element in them. BCW APAC has a formal mentoring programme called Edge. At the WPP level, there’s a specific women’s community called Stella for which, again, mentoring is the cornerstone. So, for young professionals, there are plenty of opportunities to be mentored.
Mentoring should also be connected with the DEI initiatives of an organisation. When you have a diverse group of people, they need mentoring so that the organisation can become a more equitable workplace for them.
Before I end, I also want to talk about the impact of mentoring on the mentor. It gives you self-confidence, makes you feel good about helping others and of course, looks good on the resume. So mentoring is a win-win for both, the mentor, and the mentee.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Promoting supportive work environment is vital for professionals to thrive’
Aman Gupta, managing partner, APAC, SPAG, A FINN Partners Company, shares how companies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 28, 2023 1:57 PM | 5 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Aman Gupta, managing partner, APAC, SPAG, A FINN Partners Company, and explained how agencies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment that enriches employee satisfaction and engagement.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Young professionals are equipped with a lot of information through various platforms and have wealth of enthusiasm, creativity, and a passion to work with purpose. They come with ample zeal to learn new things and are always keen to try hands on different avenues. In the ever-evolving and dynamic communications industry, there is always a room for improvement and learning new things, and these young professionals are capable of embracing these learnings with a lot of curiosity if they are provided with proper guidance and mentorship. Their willingness to learn faster and multi task needs appropriate direction to structure their personal and professional growth.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
To address this issue, companies need to implement comprehensive talent management strategies. These strategies include offering competitive compensation packages that align with industry standards, providing opportunities for professional development and growth, especially organisations with global offices can encourage cross-cultural learning. Additionally, fostering a supportive work culture that values work-life balance and implementing recognition programs to acknowledge and reward exceptional performance are essential. Companies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment that fosters employee satisfaction and engagement.
At SPAG/FINN, we value true potential of people and acknowledge their contributions to the organisation. Alongside ensuring competitive compensation, we go beyond financial benefits to cultivate a positive work culture. We actively foster open communication among our employees, encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing across various offices and geographical locations. We encourage learning and upskilling through our internal learning and development program #LEAPforexcellence. We provide our employees with the opportunity to grow in different departments.
We prioritise the well-being of our employees by offering gym membership allowances for physical health and providing mental wellness allowances and leaves to support them during challenging times. Additionally, we conduct quarterly employee recognition programs. As a significant part of our employee recognition efforts, we have the "UNLOCKING POTENTIAL" program, which includes out-of-turn appraisals for employees who demonstrate exceptional performance.
Furthermore, we organise "FUNFridays" and "FINNish early Fridays" to ensure a healthy work-life balance and create an enjoyable work environment for our employees.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
Professionals in the communication industry face various challenges that can impede their progress. One significant challenge is the fast-paced nature of the industry, characterised by high-pressure situations and tight deadlines. These factors often contribute to burnout and increased stress levels among professionals, negatively impacting their overall well-being.
Another challenge stems from the constant evolution of the communication and media landscape. Professionals must continuously acquire new skills and stay updated with the latest trends, technologies, and digital platforms. This need for continuous learning and upskilling is crucial as PR is not limited to a single silo but involves integrated marketing, demanding professionals to adapt and evolve their strategic thinking, analytics, and digital skills. This ongoing process can sometimes lead to burnout and strain on professionals.
Additionally, the reputation of the communication industry for long working hours can adversely affect work-life balance. It is essential for companies to prioritise employee well-being and provide the necessary support to ensure a healthy balance between work and personal life. Addressing these challenges and promoting a supportive work environment are vital for professionals to thrive in the communication industry.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI-powered tools and platforms can provide valuable insights, data analytics and trend predictions, which can aid professionals in crafting effective integrated communications strategies. These technologies can also offer personalised learning experiences, allowing professionals to acquire new skills and knowledge at their own pace. While AI cannot fully replace human mentors, it can complement their guidance by providing an additional layer of support and resources.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
When it comes to mentorship programs, agencies should consider various policies to ensure their effectiveness. One important policy should be the establishment of a formal mentorship framework that clearly outlines the roles, responsibilities, and expectations of both mentors and mentees. This framework should include regular check-ins, goal setting, and opportunities for feedback and evaluation. Organisations with global leadership and access to various geographical locations must introduce cross-cultural training and growth opportunity. Another policy can be the selection of mentors who possess the necessary expertise and experience to guide young professionals effectively. Agencies should also encourage a culture of mentorship by fostering open communication, knowledge sharing and collaboration among team members. Additionally, providing resources and training programs that support mentorship initiatives can further enhance the overall effectiveness of mentorship programs.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors appoints Jyoti Goswami as Director - Corp Comm & PR
Prior to this, Goswami was with Adfactors PR
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 5:24 PM | 1 min read
Jyoti Goswami, with her embedded skill sets and experience of over 22 years, has honed specialization in corporate & financial communications, public affairs, crisis management and technology PR.
Goswami has served in developing a sound and credible information ecosystem and accurate analytics for the Financial Services sector in India as she designed and led in execution of mass communication strategies for leading market players, both foreign and domestic.
Over the years, she has partnered with Bank of America, UBS, Moelis, UTI AMC, RBL Bank, PNB Housing, Bank of India, ICICI Prudential Life, Yes Bank, DCB Bank and many others.
Before joining Edelweiss Alternatives, Goswami worked with Adfactors PR, where she led the design and implementation of strategic communication programs for her corporate partners.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘It's important for PR professionals to understand the larger goals of clients' strategy’
Harjiv Singh, founder and CEO, Gutenberg, talked about various initiatives taken by the company to ensure young PR pros stay motivated and productive, especially during challenging times
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 26, 2023 1:52 PM | 6 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclining towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Harjiv Singh, founder and CEO, Gutenberg, where he talked about several initiatives taken by Gutenberg in order to make young professionals stay motivated and productive, especially during trying times.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
The current generation of young professionals entering the PR industry brings a wealth of enthusiasm, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. While they possess strong digital skills and a fresh perspective, there may be areas where they can further develop to become well-rounded PR practitioners.
At Gutenberg, we see this as an opportunity to nurture their talents and bridge any potential gaps through comprehensive training and mentorship programs. We focus on providing them with a deep understanding of PR practices, such as building strong relationships with journalists, crafting compelling narratives and navigating complex stakeholder landscapes. It's important for PR professionals to understand the larger goals of their clients' marketing communications strategy in the context of how PR can be an enabler to that. By combining their inherent creativity and entrepreneurial mindset with these foundational skills, we empower young professionals to thrive in the ever-evolving PR landscape.
Our commitment to continuous learning and professional development ensures that the young professionals we hire are equipped with the necessary tools to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the clients we serve.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
At Gutenberg, we have implemented a comprehensive talent retention strategy. This includes providing competitive compensation structure at par with or above industry standards, performance-based incentives, opportunities for professional growth and advancement, and a positive work culture that values employee well-being. Additionally, we focus on fostering a sense of purpose and pride in our employees by offering meaningful and challenging projects that allow them to make a real impact.
We also have various initiatives in place to ensure our team stays motivated and productive, especially during challenging times:
- Knowledge Sharing Sessions - We organise regular training sessions through internal specialists or external experts to keep employees updated on the latest trends and industry practises. We also organise training sessions with leadership coaches to help individuals advance in their roles.
- Professional Learning and development opportunities with Coursera - Gutenberg believes in creating a learning organisation that provides opportunities for employees to expand their knowledge base. We have a subscription with Coursera, enabling employees to enroll in courses to upskill, address skill gaps as well explore topics of their choice to support their career progression. Through a well curated individualised program, these courses span a variety of topics.
- Effective internal management - Managers communicate frequently with their team to build a positive working relationship and share necessary feedback. The talent team also regularly works closely with managers and individual employees to monitor performance.
- Career development opportunities - We offer employees various internal career development and cross advancement opportunities. As a global integrated marketing agency, Gutenberg provides options for employees to pursue career opportunities in areas other than their original specialisation. We create career transition plans and work with managers and employees to create these opportunities.
- Work-life balance programs – We prioritise work-life balance through initiatives such as fully paid Sabbatical, Family Day on Fridays, and organising fun activities and engagement programs at work. We also have the Gutenberg Hobbies Club, encouraging employees to form hobby clubs and sponsoring time off during a working day to pursue their hobbies.
- Recognition programs - We have monthly Go-Getters@Gutenberg programme where we recognise employees who have gone above and beyond, rewarding them with exciting prizes and company-wide announcements. Additionally, we have an annual CEO recognition program that rewards top-performing employees.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
The PR industry presents opportunities for professionals to engage in constant learning and adaptation due to the rapid evolution of digital technology and the changing media landscape. Professionals must adapt quickly to emerging trends and platforms while maintaining a solid foundation in core marketing and PR principles. This dynamic environment encourages continuous learning and staying updated with the latest tools and strategies, enabling professionals to thrive and deliver effective results.
Another opportunity lies in the demand for real-time responsiveness in an era of instant communication. Professionals need to strike a delicate balance between agility and accuracy, ensuring prompt and accurate responses to news, crises, and client needs. This environment fosters an ongoing drive for improvement and the development of efficient processes and tools that enable professionals to provide timely and effective communication.
Additionally, the industry must continue to prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion. At Gutenberg, we are committed to promoting gender equity and fostering an inclusive culture. Our policies, such as prevention of sexual harassment and progressive discipline, ensure a safe and respectful work environment. We embrace the uniqueness of every individual, provide equal access to development and opportunity, and value the talents of all our employees. With a gender mix of 60 per cent female and 40 per cent male, and a diverse workforce representing over 30 languages and multiple ethnicities, diversity is at the heart of our business, going beyond policies and practices.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the way PR is practiced, and it plays a crucial role in mentoring young professionals. AI-powered tools provide personalised guidance and resources, enabling mentees to access real-time information, best practices, and use cases. At Gutenberg, we use AI tools that assist in data analysis, identifying patterns, and offering actionable insights, empowering our team to make data-driven decisions.
While AI supports content creation, we recognise the value of human intervention in curating and crafting relevant and compelling messages that align with our client’s brand and marketing objectives.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programs?
At Gutenberg, we prioritise mentorship programs to shape the careers of young professionals. In addition to providing experienced mentors, we have developed comprehensive policies to ensure the effectiveness of these programs. We set measurable objectives and key performance indicators for mentors and mentees, regularly assess progress and provide feedback to foster growth. We also encourage mentees to seek mentors with diverse expertise to gain a well-rounded perspective. Furthermore, we emphasise continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities to enrich the mentorship experience.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vodafone Idea’s Head –Corp Comm Shivanjali Singh moves on
She was with the company for 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 11:37 AM | 2 min read
Shivanjali Singh has moved on from Vodafone Idea Limited as Head – Corporate Communications. She was associated with the company for 15 years.
Singh penned down a heartfelt note on LinkedIn where she said, “15 years ago I received a call that changed my life. Ever since, wherever the network went, I followed. On this journey, I met the most amazing people, as colleagues and partners, who made the ride so memorable. But as every journey must end for a new one to begin, I bid good bye to Vodafone Idea Limited with my heart filled with gratitude for giving me the opportunity to build a better tomorrow for the people and the country. The wide “spectrum” of experience that I gained here is unmatched with anything else, anywhere. With this, and loads of memories, I head to uncharted territories to script a new story. The love and affection showered on me in these last few days have left me overwhelmed, reaffirming my belief that I worked with not only the best in the business but also the most wonderful people. Thank you all for being a part of my story. Dialling out of #telecom but will remain connected.”
Singh is a seasoned professional with 20 years of work experience in corporate reputation management, product and brand building through PR, stakeholder communication incl., internal communication, issues management, crisis communication etc.
She also contributed to organisations such as NIIT, TBWA India PR and Perfect Relations.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mercedes-Benz Research & Development India names Tithi Sarkar as Head of Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Microsoft as Corporate Communications Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 10:34 AM | 1 min read
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India has onboarded Tithi Sarkar as Head of Communications.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Microsoft as Corporate Communications Lead.
Sarkar announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “The challenge of the unknown future is so much more exciting than the stories of the accomplished past." Excited to begin a new inning as Head of Corporate Communications at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Looking forward to this ride.”
Sarkar began her career as a journalist and has worked with notable media organisations such as Bennett and Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), Diligent Media Corporation Ltd., India Today and Burda Media India. She has also contributed to various corporates namely. ITC Limited and Genpact.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Primex Media Services bags PR mandate for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India
The mandate is for the south Gujarat region
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 4:02 PM | 2 min read
Primex Media Services has announced that it has secured the PR mandate of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) for the South Gujarat region.
Primex Media Services will take charge of all communication initiatives and oversee the PR strategies, media presence, and overall reputation management of AM/NS India in South Gujarat.
Neeraj Sharma, Head of Corporate Communications, Gujarat, at AM/NS India, commented on the appointment of Primex Media, stating, "We view our Hazira-based Integrated Steel Plant expansion as a crucial milestone for AM/NS India. As we embark on doubling our production capacities, we recognize the importance of effective communication with our stakeholders. Primex, our chosen Public Relations partner for South Gujarat, will be instrumental in maximizing our reach and visibility during this transformative phase. Their expertise in media relations, stakeholder communications, content creation, events, and online presence will ensure that our achievements and initiatives are showcased to the world. With Primex's support, we are confident in achieving our expansion goals and building a positive brand image as we move forward."
Nitesh Desai, Director of Primex Media Services, expressed his delight and satisfaction with the new project, saying, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the world's leading steel manufacturing companies. This PR mandate further solidifies our position as a frontline player in the PR industry. With our customer-centric approach, expertise in managing brand reputation and media presence, we are confident in enhancing AM/NS India's visibility in the media space through our comprehensive and strategic efforts."
“The partnership between Primex Media Services and AM/NS India represents a significant collaboration between two industry leaders. By leveraging Primex Media's extensive experience and expertise, coupled with AM/NS India's stature in the steel sector, the aim is to effectively communicate the company's achievements, innovations, and contributions to the South Gujarat region,” added Desai.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube