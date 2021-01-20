Value 360 Communications bags PR & Brand Communications mandate for Indus OS

Indus OS has appointed Value 360 Communications as its PR and brand communications partner. The agency assumed the brand mandate in January 2021, and will be overseeing the PR and brand-related activities, including planning, management and assistance for Indus OS.

Indus OS conducted an extensive and in-depth reviewing process before finalizing its mandate with Value 360 Communications. The decision is attributed to the agency’s ability to deliver messages consistently to India’s heartland with innovative campaigns. Their award-winning team and their confidence in communicating complex product stories are what clinched the deal. Another key aspect that worked in their favor is their unmatched regional expertise.

Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director – Value 360 Communications, said, “We are delighted to associate with a leading home-grown product company like Indus OS, and spearhead its marketing communications strategy. We look forward to crafting and implementing high-impact campaigns, and delivering tangible brand results to our new client. We will strive to steer Indus OS in the right direction, while also helping them catapult to new heights in the times to come.”

Suniva Rawat, AVP, Marketing, Indus OS said, “Indus OS has been building technology solutions to democratise smartphone apps and content discovery for India and the world. With products like Indus App Bazaar we have been able to deliver contextual and personalised app and content recommendations to over 100 million users. Our localised approach has eased discovery driving higher user engagement. Value 360 has successfully handled numerous Make In India campaigns which assures us in their ability to help us reach India's heartland.”

Designed to help users discover new and trending apps in their preferred language, Indus App Bazaar houses over 400,000 apps in English as well as 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujrati, Tamil and Bengali. Driven to support ‘Made in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives, this app store aims to address the needs of Indian consumers using local and linguistic content.

Value 360 Communications has remained a renowned player in the PR game, already serving leading brands like MG Motor India, Lufthansa, Qlik, Quick Heal, Cleartrip, TCL, Indian Angel Network, Oriflame and ASUS, among others. Some of the recent clients it has partnered with include Union Bank of India, Angel Broking, DB (Dainik Bhaskar) Digital, and LensCrafters. It has won several recognitions, both in India and internationally. These include ICCO Global Awards, PRovoke, SABRE, IPRCCA, ABBY Awards and Campaign India Award.

Headquartered in New Delhi, with principal offices in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, Value 360 Communications houses a strong team of over 250 professionals and is currently managing a portfolio of brands spanning across hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle, travel, IT/ITeS, automotive, on-demand logistics, fintech, proptech, etc.

