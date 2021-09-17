TVS Motor forays into personal e-mobility business with stake in EGO Movement

TVS Motor Company today announced a partnership with EGO Movement as a majority shareholder, in an all-cash deal through its Singapore Subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

“The partnership is in line with TVS Motor Company’s commitment to building an aspirational product portfolio while nurturing sustainable and scalable brands. It also reiterates the company’s strategy to expand its global presence in developed markets, commencing with Europe, which serves as the heart of the e-bike mobility landscape,” the company said.

Led by the Co-founder's Daniel Meyer and Marie So, EGO Movement is a Swiss technology company providing innovative mobility solutions through a portfolio of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and e-scooters. It has an omnichannel network across Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Germany with plans to expand across Europe.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The partnership with EGO Movement reaffirms TVS Motor Company’s commitment towards electrification and the broader sustainability agenda. We are building a strategic personal e-mobility ecosystem by scaling unique brands which share our vision of delivering compelling customer experience benchmarks through cutting-edge, aspirational products. EGO Movement has a strong presence in Europe with customer-centric products, a unique omnichannel network and a visionary team at its helm. Together, we will address global urbanisation by delivering unique e-mobility solutions with e-bicycles and mobility across a diversity of forms.”

Venu further added, “It is also an important milestone in our journey to grow our presence in Europe, with the Norton Motorcycles acquisition last year and now the launch of the personal e-mobility platform.”

Co-founder and CEO of EGO Movement, Daniel Meyer, commented “As a Swiss based strongly mission-driven company, we are excited to be teaming up such a highly respected global partner and industry leader. Our team is fully committed to taking the company to the next phase. We are confident that together with TVS Motor Company, we will be able to create more value for all partners and customers of EGO Movement focusing on further growth by following our mission of a greener way of e-mobility.”

