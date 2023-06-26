Tushar Makkar joins Adfactors PR as Senior Vice President
Prior to this, he was associated with GMR Group as Group Chief Communications Officer
Makkar has been part of the communication, PR and marketing industry in India for 27 years, playing the role of an advisor, business leader, communications trainer and thought leader. He has also worked across diverse facets of communication over these years, covering PR, analyst relations, social media, crisis management, public affairs, issues management, sustainability, brand and product communication, internal, and executive communication.
Makkar had earlier led communications for Arvind Group of Companies, SAP India, Microsoft India, IBM India and South Asia, CSC India, Grow Talent Company Limited, and eFunds and contributed to agencies such as Good Relations India Limited and Ogilvy PR.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Delhi-based First Partners joins PROI Worldwide
The full-service agency expands the global network’s reach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
First Partners, headquartered in Delhi, India, has been elected to partner in PROI Worldwide, a leading global consortium of entrepreneurial communications agencies with partners in 65 countries.
“First Partners’ business is built on the pursuit of excellence, and we are committed to using our deep industry knowledge and all aspects of communications to enable business success for our clients,” said Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner of First Partners. “We believe we can greatly benefit from PROI’s knowledge exchange programs and the sharing of global best practices among its partner firms.”
Jeff Lambert, Global Chair of PROI Worldwide and Chair of U.S.-based Lambert Global added, “We’re eager to add First Partners to our global network. The Indian market is dynamic and rapidly growing, and our PROI Partners will benefit from their diverse experience in handling complex corporate and public affairs issues.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
popkorn bags digital creative mandate of Khemani Group
The partnership aims to increase Khemani Group's digital footprint and connect with a wider audience
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Khemani Group has announced the appointment of popkorn, to propel its brand presence in the digital/social realm. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to revolutionize the way consumers engage and interact with alcoholic beverages.
Khemani Group has always been committed to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in the alcobev industry. With a diverse portfolio of brands that cater to discerning consumers, the company aims to strengthen its digital footprint and connect with a wider audience. Recognizing the immense potential of digital marketing and creativity, Khemani Group has chosen popkorn as its trusted partner to craft captivating brand stories, engage consumers, and create memorable experiences that resonate with today's digital-savvy generation.
“I firmly believe that true success in the market place lies in forging powerful partnerships, embracing innovation, and harnessing the potential of hyperlocal consumerism. By joining forces with popkorn, we are poised to unlock new avenues of growth and navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. Together, we will create extraordinary experiences for our consumers through enhanced brand visibility, engagement and pave the way for unparalleled success in the market." - Amit Khemani, Vice Chairman of the Khemani Group
Vishal Mehra, Chief Executive Officer of popkorn, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are privileged to be raising a glass with Khemani Group as their digital creative agency. Our team is excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking company that values innovation and consumer engagement. Together, we will push boundaries, harness the power of storytelling, and create impactful digital experiences that will elevate Khemani Group's brands to new heights."
By combining Khemani Group's legacy of craftsmanship and quality with popkorn's digital expertise and creative prowess, the partnership aims to redefine the way consumers experience and interact with alcoholic beverages. With a focus on digital campaigns, social media engagement, content creation, and immersive experiences, Khemani Group and popkorn are set to create compelling stories.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Motorola Mobility India onboards DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its PR agency
The agency will develop and execute Motorola's communication strategy, manage media relations, and oversee digital campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
Motorola Mobility India has appointed DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its PR agency. The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and the brand will be serviced from its Delhi office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE PR will develop and execute Motorola's communication strategy, manage media relations, and oversee digital campaigns. The agency will leverage its PR expertise to enhance the brand image, boost market visibility, and forge deep connections with the target audience. Combined with Motorola's history of innovation in the mobile phone sector, this partnership will solidify the brand’s position as a market leader in smartphones. For the record, Motorola is a global leader in smartphone innovation, known for delivering cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance.
Commenting on the achievement, Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head, Motorola Asia Pacific said, “We are thrilled to have DENTSU CREATIVE PR join our team; their commitment to innovation, strategic thinking, and expertise in the technical space will significantly improve Motorola's communication. We are eager to work on significant ideas that will take Motorola to new heights.”
Sanjeev Anand, President, DENTSU CREATIVE PR added, “This partnership marks an exciting phase for DENTSU CREATIVE PR, our knowledge, performance, and strategic approach to the constantly changing PR sector perfectly connect with Motorola's vision and objectives. We look forward to a long-term creative and collaborative journey ahead.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prateek Chatterjee moves on from NIIT
He was associated with the company for over 16 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 6:08 PM | 1 min read
Prateek Chatterjee has moved on from NIIT as its Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Marketing. He was with the company for over 16 years.
Chatterjee took to LinkedIn and said, “Thank you NIIT for 16 awesome years! Many thanks to the team for putting together this lovely video of some very memorable times, which I will cherish for long. My sincere thanks to the leadership, my team, colleagues at NIIT, extended teams of communication partners & multiple agencies, that I have worked with and learnt from. Thank you all for making me not only a better professional but also a better human being. It's time now for a new adventure. Looking forward to the next..”
His next move is unknown.
Chatterjee is a senior communications leader with over 25 years of experience in building brand & corporate reputation across diverse industries including – Education, IT, Real Estate and Hospitality.
He has also contributed to Ansal API, Perfect Relations and India Habitat Centre.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tushar Makkar moves on from GMR Group
He was with the company for four years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Tushar Makkar has moved on from GMR Group as its Chief Communications Officer. He was with the organisation for four years.
His next move is unknown but he will be joining another firm in July.
Makkar has been part of the communication, PR and marketing industry in India for 27 years, playing the role of an advisor, business leader, communications trainer and thought leader. He has also worked across diverse facets of communication over these years, covering PR, analyst relations, social media, crisis management, public affairs, issues management, sustainability, brand and product communication, internal, and executive communication.
Makkar has led communications for Arvind Group of Companies, SAP India, Microsoft India, IBM India and South Asia, CSC India, Grow Talent Company Limited, eFunds and contributed to agencies such as Good Relations India Limited and Ogilvy PR.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ravi Sharma moves on from Hyundai Motor India
He was with the company for 12 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 14, 2023 7:01 PM | 1 min read
Ravi Sharma has moved on from Hyundai Motor India Ltd. He worked as National Head - Communication PR and Corporate Social Marketing and was with the company for around 12 years.
Sharma started his journey with Vaishnavi Corporate Communications and later on, also worked with Honda Cars India Ltd.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Embrace AI, but ensure it complements not replaces human communications
Guest Column: Varghese M Thomas – Chief Communication Officer, Greaves Cotton Limited, writes about the transformative role of AI in communication, its benefits, challenges and considerations
By Varghese M. Thomas | Jun 14, 2023 6:48 PM | 3 min read
Artificial Intelligence has rapidly transformed various aspects of our lives, including communication. In recent years, AI-powered chatbots and conversational agents like Chat GPT have emerged as valuable tools in the realm of communication. They offer numerous benefits but pose challenges and considerations for communication students and businesses.
One of the significant advantages of AI in communications is efficiency. Chatbots can handle many inquiries simultaneously, providing prompt responses and reducing wait times. This enables businesses to cater to customer needs more effectively and enhances communication efficiency. Additionally, these AI-powered chatbots operate 24/7, ensuring customers can seek assistance or obtain information anytime, improving accessibility and customer satisfaction.
Another advantage is the personalisation AI can bring to communication. AI can tailor communication to individual users through data analysis, creating more engaging and personalised experiences. This level of personalisation can deepen customer engagement, foster stronger relationships, and enhance brand loyalty.
AI-powered language translation tools also play a significant role in global communications. Language barriers are overcome as AI can quickly and accurately translate between languages, allowing people from diverse linguistic backgrounds to communicate effectively. This has vast implications for international business, diplomacy, and intercultural communication. For instance, imagine a scenario where a multinational company is hosting an international business conference. Participants from various countries attend the event, each speaking their native language. In such a setting, AI-powered translation tools can be utilised to bridge the language gap. Participants can speak into a microphone, and the AI system will translate their speech into the target language in real-time and be displayed on screens or transmitted through earphones, enabling participants to understand and engage in discussions effectively.
However, alongside the benefits, challenges and potential threats associated with AI in communications. One of the concerns is the possible loss of human touch and empathy in interactions. While AI chatbots can provide prompt responses, they may lack the emotional understanding and nuanced responses that human communication can offer. Striking the right balance between automation and human interaction becomes crucial to maintaining meaningful customer connections.
Communication students should recognise the evolving landscape of communication and the role of AI. Understanding AI technology, its benefits, and its limitations is vital. By studying the principles of AI and gaining expertise in leveraging AI-powered communication tools, students can equip themselves for the changing job market. Moreover, communication students should focus on developing skills AI cannot easily replicate, such as emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and creativity. These skills will remain invaluable in maintaining authentic human connections and navigating the evolving communication landscape.
Businesses should embrace the opportunities presented by AI in communications while also being mindful of potential risks. Companies can improve customer service, automate routine tasks, and streamline processes by integrating AI chatbots and conversational agents into their communication strategies. However, businesses must balance automation and human interaction to maintain strong customer relationships. Training and monitoring AI systems to ensure accuracy, transparency, and ethical behaviour are also essential.
In conclusion, AI and Chat GPT has revolutionised communications by enhancing efficiency, enabling personalisation, and bridging language barriers. While they offer significant benefits, it is crucial to acknowledge their challenges, including the potential loss of human touch and empathy. Communication students should adapt their skills to the changing landscape, focusing on areas where human interaction remains vital. Businesses should embrace AI technology while ensuring it complements rather than replaces human communication. By understanding and harnessing the potential of AI in communications, we can create a future where technology and human connection coexist harmoniously.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube