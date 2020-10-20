Troikaa Pharmaceuticals appoints Susim Mohanty as Head, Corporate Communications

Mohanty has moved on from CEPT University where he was working as Director, Communications

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 20, 2020 8:55 AM
susim mohanty

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals has strengthened its communications team by onboarding Susim Mohanty as Head, Corporate Communications.

In his earlier stint, Mohanty was working as Director-Communications at CEPT University.

A seasoned communications professional, Mohanty brings in an extensive exposure in pharma, telecom, education and power sectors of 18 years to the Indian multinational pharmaceutical major. In the past, he has been part of organizations such as Torrent Pharma, Vodafone and Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited in leadership roles.

With an ability to incorporate business strategy and perspectives in communication programmes, Mohanty has an efficient balance of creative abilities and managerial qualities which builds his extensive communication repertoire.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Communications Corporate communications Appointment pharmaceuticals Susim Mohanty Troikaa Pharmaceuticals
Show comments
You May Also Like
nec

The Mavericks and Boundless win PR & creative mandate for NEC Corporation India
16 hours ago

vidal health

Nucleus PR bags public relations mandate for Vidal Health
16 hours ago

spag

SPAG launches employee engagement & employer branding practice, EMPOWER
3 days ago