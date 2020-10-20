Troikaa Pharmaceuticals appoints Susim Mohanty as Head, Corporate Communications

Mohanty has moved on from CEPT University where he was working as Director, Communications

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals has strengthened its communications team by onboarding Susim Mohanty as Head, Corporate Communications.

In his earlier stint, Mohanty was working as Director-Communications at CEPT University.

A seasoned communications professional, Mohanty brings in an extensive exposure in pharma, telecom, education and power sectors of 18 years to the Indian multinational pharmaceutical major. In the past, he has been part of organizations such as Torrent Pharma, Vodafone and Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited in leadership roles.

With an ability to incorporate business strategy and perspectives in communication programmes, Mohanty has an efficient balance of creative abilities and managerial qualities which builds his extensive communication repertoire.