To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

Today, we feature Anushree Chandran, Head Of Corporate Communications, Publicis Groupe South Asia, who was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.

Chandran has over 18 years of experience in marketing communications, content, reporting, writing and editing. Before joining Publicis Groupe, she also contributed to organisations namely The Financial Express (India), HT Mint, DNA and exchange4media.

Excerpts:



Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

It’s a huge honour to be featured in this list of powerful women communicators. The leaders featured here have raised the bar so high and it’s wonderful to belong in the same frame as them. How do I feel? Excited. Elated. Overjoyed. It’s a kaleidoscope of emotions, really. And what makes it even more special is that this recognition comes from the company where I started my career with. Thank you exchange4media. I think that it’s great that the industry today recognises the pivotal importance of PR and communications in building successful brands and businesses. This has happened because Exchange4media has taken the initiative and lead in recognising the uniquely talented individuals in this very vibrant, and magnetic industry. The right communications strategy makes or breaks a business. People interface with brands today, in ways they never have before.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

Inspirational people and their success stories. That there are so many of us who’ve faced overwhelming odds and come out stronger, on the other side. I’ve had the good fortune of working with wonderful mentors who’ve shaped me both as an individual and as a professional. I’ve had fantastic colleagues who’ve broadened my horizons, brought in new perspective and fresh thinking. You are in fact the sum total of your experiences. For me, the experiences have been deeply enriching, whether its in the newsroom or in communications.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

The PR and communications business today is agile, real-time and responsive. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought in a lot of complexity and only enhanced the role of authentic, human and yet, very clear and lucid communications. Today, we see subjects written about in mainstream press which wouldn’t have been covered in such detail earlier such as future of work, remote work, hybrid models, employee listening, workplace culture etc. People – internal stakeholders as also external stakeholders, want to know what a company stands for, what are its values, and what is its culture? The PR and communications industry articulates what a company’s mission is. Areas such as diversity, inclusivity, brand purpose, and sustainability have taken centerstage in communications. This is in line with global trends.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

My most valuable learning is that authenticity is key. Stay true to your values. PR and comms is set to get all the more powerful as an industry with a greater influx of technology, digital, social, content and video. In the age of too much information (and misinformation), PR and communications executives owe it to themselves and the profession to not flood people’s mailboxes with every irrelevant detail and instead to connect them with the right sources of information. Distill what’s important and speak to them in ways that are relevant and personal to them. This business is about meaningful conversation and lasting connections.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

Stay well-informed. The world is a village and what takes place in one part of the globe invariably has a ripple effect on the other. Businesses are intertwined and so are people. Keep ahead of developments even if it is not related to your company or sector. It will help you think on your feet, anticipate any situation well ahead of time and take the lead in communications.

