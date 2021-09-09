Tata Power DDL appoints Sonia Sarin as Head of Group – Corporate Communications

Prior to this, Sarin was associated with Ketchum Sampark

Tata Power DDL has appointed Sonia Sarin as its Head of Group – Corporate Communications.

Prior to this, Sarin was associated with Ketchum Sampark where she worked for a year as an Associate Vice President.

Sarin has an experience of more than 16 years in the PR industry where she worked in prominent agencies like Madison World, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd, Madison PR, Aim High Consulting, The SCS Group, Concept PR and Prana PR

