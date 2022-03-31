Tarun Nagrani joins Mastercard India as Director-Corporate Communications

Prior to this, Nagrani was associated with Walmart Global Tech India as Lead-External Communications & CSR

Tarun Nagrani has joined Mastercard India as Director – Corporate Communications. Prior to this, he was associated with Walmart Global Tech India as Lead – External Communications & CSR.

Nagrani has an extensive experience in providing communication counsel to companies in consumer lifestyle, infrastructure, technology, telecom, travel & aviation sectors (including listed and unlisted entities). In a career spanning close to 17 years, his key focus has been in Strategic Communications, People Empowerment and In-depth content.

Nagrani has also contributed to agencies and corporates namely GE, Edelman, Text100 Public Relations, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications and Good Relations India.

