Strategic Growth Advisors wins PR mandate for Radio City

SGAPR, the public relations practice of Strategic Growth Advisors Private Limited, an investor relations consultancy wins the PR mandate for Music Broadcast Limited – Radio City. The PR mandate includes working on the strategic 360-degree counsel, financial communication advisory, brand building, corporate reputation management, consumer, and stakeholder engagement as well as amplification of visibility in India’s hinterlands. The PR mandate is an extension to over four years of existing investor relations business partnership.

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India and with 19 years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking, and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. By associating with SGAPR, Radio City aims to implement a 360-degree holistic approach in order strengthen its position in the media & entertainment space by enhancing engagement and visibility among all their stakeholders.

Speaking about the mandate, Kevin Shah, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Strategic Growth Advisors said, “We are a very young PR practice and it is an absolute privilege to work for the first private Radio brand of India, Radio City. SGA has created its niche in Investor Relations with knowledge-driven services that create value, we want to replicate the same approach to the PR business. We want to transform the agency's function of providing PR services to a holistic consulting approach by offering tailormade solutions to cater to the need of the clients. We share an extremely long and cherished association with the Jagran group and MBL, it is a testament to our relationship to commence the PR mandate for the brand.”

Commenting on the above, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said, “SGA has been our trusted partner for investor relations since our listing. We are glad to take this association further by extending the services to incorporate Public Relations. We are confident that SGA will significantly add value to the existing partnership with its strategic and integrated research-driven approach and are looking forward to setting new benchmarks in the near future.”

With over 150 trusting clients and 300+ years of combined experience of the team, SGA has today established itself as a knowledge-driven unique consultancy practice. Providing an effective complement of Investor Relations, Public Relations and Corporate Reporting practices under a single roof, it is also India’s number one Investor Relations Consultancy. Some of its many services across the three domains include perception management, media management, integrated reports, specialized branding, among others.

