Smriti Saxena joins Dyson Technologies as PR & Communications Lead

Saxena was previously associated with TikTok and Helo at ByteDance India as its Head of Communications

Updated: Oct 5, 2021 12:08 PM
Smriti Saxena has joined Dyson Technologies as PR & Communications Lead. In her current role, she will lead PR & Communications for the India market, and will report into Coco Keuster, Communications Lead for South Asia.

Saxena was previously associated with TikTok and Helo at ByteDance India as its Head of Communications where her role involved strategy, crisis management, media relations, writing and stakeholder management.

With over 15 years of experience in the area of Communications and Advocacy, Saxena has previously worked with organizations and agencies namely MSD Pharmaceuticals, Canadian Embassy, Adfactors PR, PR Pundit, Fleshiman Hillard Public Relations, and Fourth Estate Public Relations.

