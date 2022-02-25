Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Sachin Gupta as Lead–Corp Comm, PR & Media Engagement

Prior to this, Gupta was with MSL Group

Shemaroo Entertainment has named Sachin Gupta as its Lead of Corporate Communication, Public Relations & Media Engagement. Gupta's previous stint was with MSL Group as Senior Manager in Sports, Corporate and Government affairs communication.

He brings on the table close to 13 years of experience in the media industry including journalism and media strategy. Working across Indian and multinational companies, his work involved external and internal communications, Crisis management along with media communications.

Gupta has also served notable organizations with strong national and regional presence like NewsX, India News and Adfactors PR, Perfect Relations, White Marque Solutions, and freelanced Pune International Marathon in the past.

