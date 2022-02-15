Shakambhari Thakur joins Bosch India as General Manager

Prior to this, Thakur was associated with Samsung R&D Bangalore

Shakambhari Thakur has joined Bosch India as General Manager. Prior to this, Thakur was associated with Samsung R&D Bangalore as General Manager Corporate Communications and CSR where she looked after Executive and Employee communications, Employee Experience Management, External Communications, Reputation Management, Employer Branding, Helping SRI-B become an employer of choice and CSR.

Thakur is a seasoned communications professional with 18 years of experience, as a communications specialist, trusted adviser and CSR expert. Thakur has a successful track record of initiating communications function ground up and managing multiple stakeholders while delivering on business objectives as well as enhancing the brand.

Thakur has worked for various agencies and corporates namely National Entrepreneurship Network, Applied Materials, National Instruments, 20:20 Media, Webgyor.com(Perfect Relations), and Tata Steel.

