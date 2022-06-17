Advertisement

Sarika Rath joins Applied Materials India as Head – Comms & Public Affairs

Prior to this, Rath was associated with Firstsource Solutions Limited Brand, Communications and PR specialist

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 17, 2022 10:06 AM  | 1 min read
Applied Materials

Sarika Rath has joined Applied Materials India as Head – Communications and Public Affairs.

Prior to this, Rath was associated with Firstsource Solutions Limited Brand, Communications and PR specialist.

Rath is an astute professional with over 20 years of robust experience in global work environments across areas of Branding, Communications and Marketing. Extensive domain knowledge and expertise in leadership and employee communications, content strategy and creation, media strategy and relations, social media strategy and content, and corporate marketing.

Throughout her career, Rath has contributed to numerous organisations such as Accenture, IBM India Pvt. Ltd., Tishman Speyer and Hanmer Partners.

