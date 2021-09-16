Ruder Finn Group brings crisis simulation tool SONAR to India

Ruder Finn Group has launched its crisis simulation tool SONAR in India. The arrival of this cutting-edge, digital-first platform allows brands, companies, and leaders to experience the dynamic environment of a fast-developing reputational crisis in real-time. By immersing participants in a realistic, multimedia environment simulating social media, print and broadcast news, and in-person engagements, SONAR trains corporates to design efficient risk management strategies proactively and build more resilient businesses. The platform provides brands a comprehensive understanding of risk management and helps them navigate through the crisis landscape in their respective business.

A successful platform internationally, SONAR has a proven track record in the Asia-Pacific region, with over 200+ leading brands across industries including consumer, entertainment, technology, automobile, hospitality, among others having gained from it tremendously. The rollout in India is already underway, with Ruder Finn recently training several leading consumer technology companies. With advanced features making the experience realistic, flexible, scalable, and secure, the platform allows content localisation making SONAR suitable for a single local market, regional, or global training. Not only can it be used with any number of displays or any type of device, but the training also fully supports scenarios that integrate online and offline escalations in any language, including Indian regional languages.

Charles Lankester, Executive Vice President of Ruder Finn’s Global Reputation Management Practice, said, “Over the past five years, SONAR has been an indispensable training tool for many of the world’s largest and most iconic companies in the finance, consumer, technology and luxury space. We are humbled by the consistently high satisfaction ratings from these multinational brands and have continued to improve the SONAR experience, adding deep fake videos for example, that train clients on emerging threats. Whether it’s cyber security, political instability, consumer flare-ups or salacious scandal, we equip companies with the tools and knowledge they need to mitigate the latest reputational threats of today.”

Speaking about the announcement, Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruder Finn Group, said, “At Ruder Finn Group, technology is at the core of everything we do. We continue to develop forward-looking and futuristic advancements that revolutionize the world of communication. Misinformation, increased access to publishing content, and demanding customers have fostered a crisis-rich environment for brands. With SONAR, we are offering the best-in-business technology for risk management; we are preparing clients for a potential risk and training them to react swiftly - a need of the hour in today’s hyperconnected world. The training is authentic and the tool highly customizable - it can operate in any language, including regional languages, ensuring clients receive a true-to-life understanding of the ecosystem.”

