Puma Group ropes in Smita Balram as Senior Manager – Corporate Communications

Puma Group has appointed Smita Balram as its Senior Manager – Corporate Communications. Here, she will strategise and build the brand communication for the India operations of the German sport style giant.

Prior to this, Balram was associated with The Economic times as Special Correspondent where she worked for six years.

Balram announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “After 16 years in journalism with 6 spectacular years at The Economic Times, I am taking my learnings of tracking fashion & luxury retail to kickstart a new journey. I have onboarded the iconic athlete lifestyle brand PUMA as the Head of Corporate Communications today. I will be strategising and building the brand communication for the India operations of the German sport style giant.”

Balram has 16 years of experience as a journalist. She has worked with prominent media houses and magazines such as DNA – Daily News and Analysis, Headlines Today/Aaj Tak, Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd., The Printers Mysore, The Asian Age, Harper’s Bazaar, Jade Magazine, and KLICK Fashion

