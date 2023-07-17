Public Relations: An indelible part of modern society
The theme of 2023’s World PR Day was ‘Harnessing the Power of Public Relations’
According to Robert Wynne, a noted California-based public relations professional, “PR is the Persuasion Business”. In simpler terms, public relations professionals are storytellers – their art lies in their ability to create narratives to advance their objective, thereby driving business!
In today’s day and age, however, public relations need no introduction. But the contribution of the PR industry rarely receives the adulation it so rightly deserves. In a bid to make the world understand and utilise PR better, World PR Day is celebrated on July 16.
The theme of this year’s celebrations, which started in 2021, was ‘Harnessing the Power of Public Relations”. Industry leaders shared their views and thoughts on the same:
Neha Mehrotra, Managing Director, AvianWE
In the face of global challenges like inflation, recession fears, heightened geopolitical tensions, energy crises and pandemic aftermath, the PR industry has shown remarkable resilience. Brand communicators have deftly leveraged PR to navigate clients through the labyrinth of uncertainty.
But our journey doesn't end here. The road ahead promises new challenges, opportunities and experiences, all fuelled by the relentless march of new technologies, climate change and geopolitical realignments. To thrive, we must harness the power of PR responsibly and continue to amplify voices, elevate truth and transform the world.
Tarunjeet Rattan, Managing Partner, Nucleus Public Relations
As an industry, we have worked towards ensuring the power of PR maintains relevance in the brand world through constant upskilling.
This has now become even more necessary in the world of AI where relevance and context is taking a hit with overwhelming content being generated by bots.
Brands need the power of PR more than ever today which is now being paired with an industry that is ready to take on the challenge.
Bhaskar Majumdar, Head - Corporate Affairs, Communication, CSR & Digital, Egis India
Over the years, communications industry in India has evolved from ‘media relations’ of the early days to the sophisticated approach of the current times, moving away from relying only on media relations to a more strategy-centric approach.
Starting from creating the strategic narrative to creating right messaging to identifying the right target audience, best possible ways to reach, educate, engage and nature them in the best possible ways in a well-planned manner.
During COVID, a lot of brands faced financial stress and others uncertainty, which resulted into being cautious of their marketing spend and that opened up the opportunities for the public relations industry. COVID has fast forwarded the adaptation of the digital transformation in India and now, communication is a blend of earned, paid, owned and shared media with new responsibilities added, making it a multi-specialty outreach.
The lines between communications and marketing continue to blur, creating new challenges and opportunities. The modern communication function is agile, multidisciplinary and insights-driven, and there is an evident shift from cost centre to value creator. Communicators are increasingly acting as change agents, enabling ongoing transformation.
“Change is the only constant” and change is beneficial, when it keeps pace with altering times. And as we all know, time is one of the biggest game-changers. Going forward, technology, creativity and content are going to be key factors in communication going forward.
Madhukar Kumar, founder and chief strategist, Grey Cell PR
In an era dominated by digital transformation, it's easy to lose sight of the soul of public relations—the essence of human connection. As we observe World PR Day, we must not forget that at its core, PR is about people and their stories. While we embrace data and analytics for a more targeted approach, let us not relinquish the camaraderie, the personal exchanges, and the passion of storytelling that once defined our profession. For it's the human element, the vibrant personal interactions, that breathes life into PR, transforming it from a mundane profession to an enriching people's business. The future of PR is exciting and holds immense potential. Let's step into it, cherishing the past and striving for meaningful relationships, for that is the true power of PR.
Nikky Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group
I’m happy and thrilled to have witnessed the transformative power of public relations over the years. The role of PR has indeed evolved significantly and it continues to be an essential tool for organisations to effectively manage the reputation and build strong relationships with their stakeholders. In the present fast-paced digital world, where information spreads like fire and attention spans are fleeting, PR professionals must be adept at crafting compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences across various platforms. By engaging with these audiences, they can shape public opinion, drive conversations and create a positive impression on society. At the same time, PR is not just limited to promoting positive stories; it plays a crucial role in crisis management as well. During turbulent times, PR professionals become the guiding force for organizations and brands, helping them navigate through challenges, re-establish faith, manage perceptions, and regain confidence. Moreover, PR is a dynamic discipline that requires creativity, adaptability and strategic thinking. It necessitates keeping up with the ever-evolving media landscape, embracing new technologies and platforms, and using data and analytics to inform strategies and measure impact. By continuously refining and optimising campaigns, today PR professionals are staying ahead of the curve and effectively conveying their messages to the right people at the right time.
On World PR Day, it is indeed fitting to celebrate the power of public relations and acknowledge its immense impact on organisations, communities and society as a whole. In an era where communication plays a crucial role, the art of PR remains an indispensable force in shaping the world we live in.
Debasis Ray joins APCO Worldwide as consultant
His last stint was with Tata Trusts as head – corporate communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Debasis Ray has joined APCO Worldwide as a consultant after moving on from Tata Trusts as its head – corporate communications.
He was with the company for over six years.
Ray is an experienced corp comm professional who has held various top posts at the Tata Group since 2005, including that of head corp comm at Tata Motors and chief group corp comm at Tata Sons.
He took on the role of public affairs head and spokesperson of Tata Trusts in September 2016.
Minari Shah elevated to Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels
She joined the company as Director – PR
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 7:12 PM | 2 min read
Minari Shah has been elevated to the role of Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels. She joined the company as Director – Public Relations and later on was promoted to the role of Director – Corporate Communications, APAC.
Shah took to LinkedIn and said, “The last (almost) seven years at Amazon, in various PR leadership roles for India & Asia Pacific, have been one of the most enriching experiences of my professional career. And it's exciting to now start on a completely new role within Amazon worldwide communications org, something that marks a departure from what I have been doing but yet something I have been deeply passionate about in recent years. I have for a while now been greatly convinced about the role that Owned Media must play as a key component of any company’s communications strategy. As such, I am thrilled to take on the role of Director of International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels team, for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. I am excited by the opportunity to build a strong content & channels strategy across our key geographies. To tell stories that matter to our customers, our employees, our partners, our communities and indeed the countries we are present in. It’s an opportunity to bring together my years of media & communications experience with all that I have learnt at Amazon to think big, to experiment and innovate (and fail at times), to learn and grow, especially from those already in this team (call out to Ben Moebius Zahra Khan) and to collaborate with business and comms colleagues to build a credible, authentic source of Amazon information for all our audiences.”
Shah is a communicator with three decades of experience, straddling business journalism and corporate communications, via a small detour into film-writing. She has contributed to other reputed organisations such as Tata Motors Limited, HSBC India, Dell, NCR Corporation, L&T Infotech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sampark Public Relations, Business India and Hindu Business Line.
Kaizzen roped in as PR partner of Shalimar Paints
The agency will be in charge of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its expansion drive
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen today announced that it has been selected as the official public relations partner of Shalimar Paints. As their strategic communications partner, Shalimar Paints has entrusted Kaizzen with the responsibility of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its strong expansion drive.
Kaizzen is one of India’s leading PR and Digital Agencies has for the second consecutive year bagged the prestigious top spot as the fastest-growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2021.
Vineet Handa, Founder, and CEO, Kaizzen said, “We, at Kaizzen, are humbled to be entrusted by the legacy brand, Shalimar Paints. Weaving the rich history of Shalimar with new-age strategic communications at Kaizzen, we are confident that this partnership will foster a strengthened, long-term relationship. As their PR partners, we are fully committed to empowering Shalimar Paints in its journey of becoming the leading, tech-first paint manufacturing company.”
Talking about the association, Kuldip Raina, Director – Sales & Marketing, Shalimar Paints Ltd., said “Shalimar's legacy spans across every corner of India, encompassing rural and urban areas, and embracing both traditional and modern generations. With Kaizzen's extensive expertise, we are confident that they will play a pivotal role in shaping strategic roadmaps and implementing communication strategies for Shalimar. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions.”
With 120+ years of experience and expertise, Shalimar Paints is one of the oldest paint manufacturing companies in India. Keeping innovation at its core, the brand smartly knits its strong legacy with technological advancements to offer top-notch quality products to consumers across the country and beyond. Under every coat of Shalimar Paint lies a powerful layer of science designed to deliver a beautiful and long-lasting finish.
Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications
Her previous stint was with The Max Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications. Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose-driven, technology led, end-to-end oncology care platform
Prior to this, she was associated with The Max Group.
In her previous role at Antara, her endeavour was to help make Antara the most trusted and loved brand for senior citizens. She has led Brand, Marketing, Digital Marketing & CSR for Fortis Healthcare group as an AVP, earlier. Her forte is strategic Brand-management, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation & Adoption, Corporate Communication & Public Relations.
In her role at Fortis, she was creating and upscaling the digital footprint and leveraging those as demand generation avenues.
Ankit Bhardwaj joins Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as Team Lead – Corp Comm
Prior to this, he was associated with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 3:33 PM | 1 min read
Ankit Bhardwaj has joined Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as Team Lead – Corporate Communications.
His previous stint was with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. as Department Officer.
Bhardwaj is an experienced media and corporate communications professional with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry. His specialisation lies in corporate communications, management, automotive, team management and media relations. He has also worked with Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
PRtainment Media and Communications bags PR mandates for Niyogin
The agency will handle media relations for the commercial operations and services of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:56 PM | 2 min read
PRtainment Media and Communications has bagged the PR mandates for Niyogin, a digital platform to meet the financial and non-financial needs of MSME’s. The agency will be in charge of all media relations for the commercial operations and services for the brand.
As Niyogin's PR partner, PRtainment will be in charge of harmonizing communication and positioning. Niyogin's corporate reputation, brand recognition, increasing exposure, media campaigns, strategic communication guidance, and overall public relations and media relations will be handled by the agency. PRtainment will additionally have a considerable part in building successful stakeholder engagement strategies, positioning the brand, and managing its external communication.
Nidhi Sabbarwal Co-Founder and Director of PRtainment Media and Communications stated, "We are delighted to have been awarded the PR mandates of one of the reputable names in the fintech industry. As a public relations agency, we are committed to producing excellent outcomes for our clients, and we look forward to collaborating with the team of Niyogin to assist them achieve their business objectives.”
Tashwinder Singh, CEO, and Managing Director, Niyogin Fintech Limited said "Our collaboration with PRtainment has been positive and favourable in terms of thought leadership and brand building and various marketing, PR and media campaigns. We are hopeful that in the coming months, our association with them will not only help us build a strong foothold in the financial domain as a thriving platform-centric company but also position Niyogin as one of the leading Fintechs in the country."
Our team has great expertise in the fintech industry and understands the challenges and possibilities associated with financial technology solutions. We are convinced that our strategic approach, along with our extensive understanding of the financial sector, will allow us to build successful and intriguing PR campaigns for Niyogin.”Nidhi Sabbarwal further added.
Nourish You appoints Divya Gursahani as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Prior to this, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Nourish You has announced the appointment of Divya Gursahani as the company’s first Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
Prior to Nourish You, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram, and media houses including ELLE, and DNA. She was instrumental in developing campaigns for Netflix, Amazon, Apollo, Bumble, Tata CLiQ, and Nykaa in various capacities.
As Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Divya will spearhead the development and implementation of integrated marketing strategies, encompassing all of Nourish You's product categories and consumer communication channels. Nourish You will focus on building a unique consumer experience, strengthen creative communication and design, and drive strategic market expansion under her guidance,
Speaking on the appointment and bolstering the leadership team at Nourish You, Krishna Reddy Co-Founder, said, "We welcome Divya as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer to our growing team at Nourish You. Nourish You has played a pivotal role in India’s superfood story and we are sure that with her appointment we will be able to amplify our brand's promise and drive consumer engagement, setting new industry benchmarks. We are certain that with her deep understanding of new age consumer insights and innovative approach to building digital and physical brand experiences, Nourish You will lead India's superfood growth story through interesting and relevant storytelling.”
On joining Nourish You, Divya Gursahani said, “Nourish You has a powerful vision for the future of health and wellness in India. I am honoured to contribute to a brand that embodies such strong values and has established itself as a frontrunner in the superfood industry, with an exceptional growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with the founding team as we march towards creating a positive impact for consumers, stakeholders including farmers and the industry at large.”
Divya will be based in Mumbai and will report to the founders office. Her appointment is effective immediately.
