PRCAI endorses the International Declaration of Communications Professionals & Researchers

India’s largest and most influential PR professional body, the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) today, endorsed the International Declaration of Communications Professionals and Researchers for a Healthier, Viable, Better World, becoming the first signatory of this Global Declaration in India. PRCAI applauds this important initiative that brings together communication experts and researchers from around the world to address the pandemic and climate emergency−the unprecedented global crises that are virulently assaulting our world.

"PRCAI is proud to join its voice to this worldwide solidarity that harnesses the power of our combined communication skills and knowledge around the ethical, transparent and trustworthy role of communication. PRCAI commits to use its expertise to help restore hope in our society and redefine our vision of a better future − one that cares for nature and humanity. We invite all public relations practitioners, agencies and our corporate peers to support the Declaration and share its values in their mission and all their activities", said Deeptie Sethie, CEO, PRCAI.

The global impact of Covid-19 is seeing global priorities shift due to sanitary, social, economic, and financial upheaval, stressing just how fragile our world is. But in the midst of this chaos, new energy and creativity driven by interesting initiatives are sparking renewed mobilization around the world. To read and sign the Declaration, visit www.interdecom.org/english

Founded in 2001, the Public Relations Consultants Association of India is the Indian PR industry’s flagship trade association in public relations. Through its code of conduct, PRCAI promotes professional standards to create a more robust and prosperous PR industry in India and encourages its members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. PRCAI is also a member of the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. The PRCAI has a strong North, South, East and West regional network which provides cohesive and uniform support to its members.

