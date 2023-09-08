PR Professionals launches ‘RAISE’: A pro bono social consulting practice
The practice was launched to mark PR Professionals’s 12th anniv
Commemorating 12 successful years in the field of PR and communications, PR Professionals, the flagship of PRP Group, has launched ‘RAISE,’ a social communication practice aimed at supporting grassroots-level NGOs with their communication requirements. This practice will be a part of the PRP Foundation and will provide pro bono communication services to NGOs and individuals across the country who are engaged in impactful work, particularly at the grassroots level. These organizations often face constraints in hiring communication firms or consultants due to limited budgets and resources.
As part of its CSR commitment, PR Professionals will offer a comprehensive range of communication services pro bono, including public relations, digital marketing, and website management. The goal is to empower these NGOs to raise awareness about their endeavours. This will be a two-way process, allowing organizations seeking these services to directly approach PRP. Concurrently, PRP will actively identify relevant organizations and campaigns to support.
Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, commented, "Since PRP's inception, we have supported numerous social campaigns pro bono. We have collaborated with various organizations and stakeholders driving developmental initiatives in the country, providing assistance in promoting their ideas and contributing to a robust civil society. On our 12th foundation day, we formalized this approach as a practice, enabling us to support more campaigns and grassroots-level NGOs through our initiative, RAISE."
He further added, "Through this practice, we also aim to collaborate with the government and various ministries, offering our services to raise awareness about social and public interest campaigns."
PR Professionals has consistently been at the forefront of supporting campaigns and causes aimed at bringing positive societal changes. Some notable campaigns and organizations supported by PRP include #JusticeForNirbhaya, Para Sports Foundation, and Kalam Foundation, among others.
Beyond its reputation as an excellence-driven communications firm, PRP stands out as one of the few PR companies committed to social welfare. PRP has tirelessly supported underprivileged sections of society and undertaken various CSR activities under its CSR arm, the PRP Foundation. In 2021, PRP undertook a self-funded initiative to support 135 children who lost their parents to COVID-19. The organization is covering the educational expenses of these children until their eldest family member achieves financial independence. Additionally, PRP adopted families of martyrs from the Uri terror attack, providing financial support for their living expenses and the education of the martyrs' children until they become financially self-sufficient.
Recently, PRP was recognized as the fastest-growing PR agency at the Indian PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) 2023. With a remarkable 90% client retention rate, the company has created legendary PR campaigns for global powerhouse brands. PR Professionals offers a comprehensive range of services, from traditional media relations to integrated marketing communications, encompassing public affairs, advocacy, social impact, data analytics, corporate reputation, PR events, and digital services.
Progressive boards: The importance of Marcom professionals
Guest Column: Nandini Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PwC, writes on how Marcom professionals best understand stakeholder expectations and what makes them tick
By Nandini Chatterjee | Sep 4, 2023 3:51 PM | 4 min read
A colleague recently told me that while she was invited to the board of a company because of her experience in managing the P&L of the PR agency that she led, it was her skills in reputation management, crisis handling and brand building that the board extensively used and valued. As a communications professional, she was able to bring her unique perspective to the boardroom. There were, in any case, many on the board who were adept at reading and interpreting the company financials, probably a shade better than her!
Progressive boards today appreciate the significance of diversity of thought for long-term growth. While revenue generation and long-term sustainable growth remain paramount, these boards recognise that brand reputation is the most valued asset of an organisation – and one that definitely impacts business growth. Discussions on market understanding, the customer, competition, stakeholder expectations, community engagement, effective use of digital marketing at various legs of the customer journey, crisis handling – all of these as key components of brand strategy, are under focus. Given the intense competition for talent in today’s world, the need to build a powerful narrative that resonates with employees as well as external stakeholders is also critical. Marketing and communications (Marcom) professionals who have a successful track record of managing these aspects are best placed to add this value.
Marcom professionals best understand stakeholder expectations and what will make them tick. They can view board discussions from the lens of how they may be perceived internally and externally and contribute this perspective. Having managed several crisis situations, their practical guidance on navigating sensitive issues serves as a valuable asset. Besides, their experience in change management, brand management, consistent messaging and nurturing external relationships can help the organisation build trust among all stakeholders.
Yet, surprisingly, Marcom continues to be considered a support function, one which looks at the soft aspects of branding or communication. Moreover, the common perception is that anyone with language skills can perform such a role, and that designing and assessing strategic campaigns is common sense. But is it? From research to data analytics and insights and from targeting strategy and promotion to impact measurement – there is a lot that goes into creating brand awareness, getting advocates, attracting and retaining talent, and building a reputation.
What will it take for Marcom professionals to make it as independent directors of boards? With 1,200 potential vacancies expected to open up for independent directors across listed companies in India in the next financial year, this could be a talent pool that can be tapped.
However, for this to happen, Marcom professionals first need to have the desire to take up board positions and then start preparing themselves for these roles. It should be looked at as career progression and not just a post-retirement option. Naturally, a Marcom professional that has invested in building their own brand has an advantage. Speaker opportunities, sharing one’s point of view on networking platforms and industry forums are some ways of spotlighting one’s area of expertise.
Then comes the need to hone one’s business acumen and showcase to the board how one’s strategies and insights have helped achieve business priorities, drive organisational growth and helped move the needle on brand building or reputation management. Additionally, knowledge of corporate governance and some amount of financial acumen would also stand one in good stead.
That said, this is an uphill task and Marcom professionals are likely to encounter challenges as they seek to make the shift to the board. What is needed, then, is a mindset change – first, among Marcom professionals, who should start to position themselves as experts who can provide a much-needed outside-in perspective; and second, among boards, who today are missing out on a vital perspective that can enable them to make more informed decisions.
Torque Pharmaceuticals appoints DENTSU CREATIVE PR as public relations agency
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 1:06 PM | 2 min read
Torque Pharmaceuticals has named DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its public relations agency.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE PR will leverage its extensive expertise to steer the brand’s communication strategy and oversee media relations. With a wealth of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical domains, the agency is poised to harness its proficiency to enhance the brand's visibility and market presence and cultivate a meaningful connection with the target audience.
Aligned with Torque Pharmaceuticals' exceptional journey as one of the fastest-growing entities in the pharmaceutical realm, this collaboration is positioned to further fortify the brand's standing within the industry.
It is pertinent to note here that Torque Pharmaceuticals is recognized for delivering healthcare solutions of unparalleled quality. The brand’s ongoing commitment to pioneering innovation in the field of affordable medicines is a demonstration of its firm pursuit of excellence.
A.I.S Bedi, Managing Director, Torque Pharmaceuticals said, “We are elated to welcome DENTSU CREATIVE PR to our fold. Their strategic acumen and expertise in the pharmaceutical, health and FMCG space promise to substantially enhance our market positioning.”
Mandeep Singh, Executive Director, Torque Pharmaceuticals added, “We are looking forward to working on innovative and ingenious concepts that will amplify our engagement with stakeholders, effectively conveying our mission to improve the quality of life, in conjunction with our PR agency.”
Sanjeev Anand, President, DENTSU CREATIVE PR commented, “At DENTSU CREATIVE, we are driven by our strong commitment to infuse supreme creativity and innovation into every aspect of our partnerships. This synergy fuels our ambition to formulate strategies that not only achieve immediate objectives but also cultivate lasting connections. As we embark on this exciting chapter alongside Torque Pharmaceuticals, we are poised to set a new standard of collaboration that stands as a testament to creativity, innovation, and the pursuit of shared success.”
On Purpose and Findability Sciences announce collaboration
Partnership aimed at revolutionising social impact by harnessing the power of AI for transformative change
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:13 PM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE consulting, an award-winning social impact communication consultancy, and Findability Sciences, recently named one of America’s most innovative companies in 2023 by Fortune Magazine, has formed a ground-breaking alliance to harness the true potential of AI for developing efficient, personalised and far-reaching communication solutions for its clients. The collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled social impact solutions across various sectors.
Sharing insights on partnership, Girish Balachandran, Founder & Managing Director, ON PURPOSE, said, "I've always believed that stories have the power to inspire action and bring about meaningful change. With our partnership with Findability Sciences, we're creating a paradigm shift in how social impact is conceptualised, measured, and achieved. This will not just revolutionise the sector but will tangibly transform communities for the better, for generations to come. We recognize the urgency to address this growing need and are confident that our partnership with Findability Sciences will play a key role in enabling our clients to leverage cutting-edge AI tools and strategies to drive innovation, increase efficiency and create a competitive advantage.”
Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO, Findability Sciences said, " Our partnership with On Purpose marks a pivotal moment where technology meets humanity to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. This is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to using innovation for the greater good. We're not just bringing algorithms into the equation; we're bringing the transformative power of AI to unlock opportunities for social impact on an unprecedented scale."
Businesses, investors, and consumers alike are looking for tech-driven solutions to critical societal problems, including those outlined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The partnership is timed well for when interest in using AI for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals is soaring. The objective is to create, communicate, and execute participatory campaigns that engage supporters, consumers, or employees while addressing urgent social issues.
e4m to unveil list of top 25 PR agencies and brands with best comms professionals
The fourth annual initiative aims to choose, acknowledge and felicitate outperforming agencies and brands in 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:58 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media is coming up with the fourth edition of Top 25 Brands and Agencies to applaud their unwavering commitment to shaping industries and inspiring countless others. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, we are hopeful to award top-performing PR agencies and brands for the year 2023 for their efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumers and their employees.
The Top 25 PR Agencies list will be selected by e4m in-house editorial team and jury. The jury will evaluate the agencies based on numerous parameters, including client list, team strength, turnover and their presence across a diversified market. The top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communications Professionals will have the list of brands that have done remarkable work in the field of communication. The in-house editorial jury will judge the brands based on their leadership team profiles, skill sets, strategic management, crisis and risk handling, employee welfare, innovation and more.
This is exchange4media’s fourth annual initiative to celebrate the brands and agencies working exceptionally well in PR and corporate communication over the years.
The final winner list will be announced in September 2023. Stay tuned.
ZEBEDEE appoints Raptor PR as global agency of record
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Raptor PR - the specialist B2B emerging technology PR agency for the global video games industry - today announced that ZEBEDEE, the leading FinTech company powering Bitcoin payments with over USD $50M of funding, has appointed Raptor PR as its global PR agency of record.
Founded in 2019, ZEBEDEE is a fast-growth fintech and technology company with over 65 staff across the globe. Its mission is to make trading Bitcoin quick, simple and accessible. Its disruptive products include the ZEBEDEE API, which empowers developers and platforms, such as mobile games and social media platforms, to conduct global transactions instantaneously.
ZEBEDEE has also launched its own app called ZBD that enables mobile game players to earn while they play and developers to improve engagement and retention through rewards. Users can also earn Bitcoin through surveys, as well as interactions through a new social media platform built on Nostr. Earnings can be kept as Bitcoin or be traded for gift cards on Steam, Amazon and many more stores.
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives, delivering a high impact, data-driven campaigns to get the message out on ZEBEDEE’s significant ambitions and core value proposition across industry verticals like business, games industry, web3, fintech and consumer channels.
Rana Rahman, Founder and CEO at Raptor PR commented, “ZEBEDEE is a best-in-class representation of how emerging web3 technology can have practical, meaningful applications for both businesses and consumers that are actually useful, not just bluster. ZEBEDEE’s vision is vast; they are poised to empower industries such as the video games sector and social media, and Raptor PR is delighted to be entrusted with sharing this vision with the world.”
Kaizzen begins operations in MENA region with Dubai office
Dipankar Zalpuri has been appointed as President-MENA
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen has announced its expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a new office in Dubai.
This strategic move aims to cater to the growing demand for integrated and result-oriented PR and digital marketing solutions, offering a wide range of services to businesses across various sectors.
As part of its MENA expansion, Kaizzen has named Dipankar Zalpuri as the President of the MENA region.
As a seasoned professional, he brings over 18 years of experience in Communications to the position. His expertise spans Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Public Relations, and Events Consulting and Execution. Having served thousands of clients with varied mandates across different geographies, he is well-prepared to deliver custom PR and Digital Marketing solutions for best-of-the-breed international brands as well as fast-growing startups.
Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen, expressed enthusiasm about the company's latest endeavor, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey as we extend our footprint into the MENA market. The Middle East and North Africa region is a dynamic hub of innovation, culture, and growth. Dubai is a gateway to MENA and GCC region, which makes this a strategic decision to expand Kaizzen’s global ambitions. With our expertise in crafting compelling narratives and our commitment to delivering tangible results, we look forward to helping businesses in the region connect with their audiences in meaningful ways."
Nikhil Pavithran, Group President, Kaizzen, “Our goal is to not only provide clients with world-class communication strategies but also to become an integral part of the region's business landscape. With the support of our talented team and our commitment to innovation, I am confident that we will create impactful and transformative campaigns for our clients."
Zalpuri expressed his excitement about leading Kaizzen's operations in the MENA region, stating, " I believe that MENA is a region that values innovation, building relationships, and entrepreneurship. I am determined to make a substantial positive impact in this region with this prestigious mandate. This confidence comes from the backing of passionate hard-work and exceptional dedication to deliver successful client campaigns that is encoded in the DNA of this remarkable organization, right from the top. With the support of a vastly talented team, we will take forward the Kaizzen narrative of boosting businesses by creating appealing brand stories through comprehensive 360-degree communication strategies. Well, the way to get started is quit talking and begin doing.”
ON PURPOSE appointed Elsevier’s communications consultant in India
ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE has announced its recent appointment by Elsevier as the agency on record in managing the company’s strategic communications objectives following a rigorous multi-agency pitch process.
With this win, ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India to help researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. As an industry leader in academic publishing and research solutions, Elsevier has been a trusted partner in India for nearly three decades, fostering scientific and healthcare excellence in the nation.
Regarding the partnership, Shivani Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at ON PURPOSE, said, “It’s a privilege to partner with an organisation working to advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Through our work, we’ve realised how communications can, and must, play a bigger role in bridging societal inequality. Working with Elsevier takes us closer to achieving our mission to use communications for social change.”
"We are excited to be collaborating with ON PURPOSE to help grow Elsevier’s brand awareness and reputation in India amongst the research and health communities as well as policy makers. The team has collectively demonstrated a strategic understanding of our business and operating environment, and we look forward to co-creating effective communications approaches to achieve our communications objectives in India", said Jason Chan, Communications Director, Asia Pacifc, Elsevier.
