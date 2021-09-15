PR Professionals launches 2 new practices 'Data Analytics' & 'Investor Relations'

The announcement for the launch of 2 new consulting practices was made on the 10th foundation day of PR Professionals, flagship of the PRP Group

Completing 10 years in the communication business, India's fastest growing communication firm, PR Professionals (PRP) launched two new consulting practices- Data Analytics and Investor Relations. The announcement was made on the 10th foundation day of PR Professionals, flagship of the PRP Group. The Investors Relations consulting practice will have service offerings including IPO marketing, management of Investment Roadshows, Analysts’ Meets, Sell-Side Meetings, Site Visits, Bankers, Hedge Funds and PE Engagements and coverage of equity coverage reports. Data analytics will be a specialised service. A dedicated in-house team will translate client business requirements into insights that are actionable, reliable, feasible and sustainable. Incorporating Analytics into the arsenal will also create cross-functional synergy between various verticals including Design, Digital Marketing and PR teams. Machine Learning, Simulation Modeling and Market and Customer Trend Forecasting will help create models to streamline value creation for existing clients and supply chains.

“Data-driven storytelling and investor relations have become intrinsic to the communication landscape in this new age. The new practices are part of our commitment to adding value to our clients through diversification of our offerings in line with the constantly evolving landscape”, Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said.

“The 10-year long journey wouldn't have been possible without the enduring support of our clients, media experts, and, most importantly, our wonderful team of dedicated professionals. We have always strived to go above and beyond our corporate engagements and sound a clarion call for collaborative efforts by the communication fraternity to unite for the betterment of our society and build a cohesive ecosystem for social and community welfare", Sarvesh Tiwari further added.

From a humble beginning 10 years ago to becoming India’s fastest-growing PR firm, PR Professionals under the able leadership of Founder and Managing Director, Sarvesh Tiwari, the company has grown by leaps and bounds and earned the trust of its valued clientele across sectors. Founded in 2011 with a small team of three people and a vision of giving back to society, the company now proudly operates across seven time zones, working tirelessly across ten domestic and six offshore offices, and boasts a working strength of 150 associates.

In its decade-long journey, PRP has been successfully catering to a diverse clientele, including government and development organizations, multinational corporates, real estate giants, startups, educational institutions, and many prominent brands. Apart from being an excellence-driven communications firm, the firm is the only organization that pledges to work for social welfare.

The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented time that has brought untold hardships, especially to the underprivileged section of society. PRP has also adopted a total of 135 children who lost their parents to COVID in a self-funded initiative. The organization is bearing the education expenses of these children till their eldest family member becomes financially independent. It arranged food and ration for around 500 migrant labourers stranded in and around Gurugram, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand during the 2020 lockdown. It also voiced the concerns of hundreds of Indians stranded in Japan through media advocacy and ensured that their plight was highlighted before the government. In the past, PRP has been associated with large-scale campaigns, such as 'Make in India' ‘United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification’, 'Justice for Nirbhaya', 'WASH', disaster and risk reduction, immunization, tribal nutrition, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' to name a few.

