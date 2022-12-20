PR Professionals appoints Praveen Singh as AVP

Praveen Singh has been appointed as Associate Vice President at PR Professionals (PRP).
Singh will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon and will be in charge of client strategic communications.
He has over 18 years of experience and has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm Pvt. Ltd. Praveen previously worked for leading media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India before entering the world of public relations. As the founder of StrategyVerse Consulting LLP, he has also been an entrepreneur.
Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals, congratulated Praveen on his appointment, saying, "I look forward to Praveen Ji infusing new ideas into the organisation, which will help PRP scale even greater heights. I anticipate him becoming a valuable asset to the organisation."
Praveen Singh commented on the appointment, saying, "Today, the audience is exposed to an overwhelming amount of content. In a real-time environment, capturing their attention is becoming increasingly difficult. It necessitates a strategic perspective and planning. I am excited to be joining PR Professionals, which is already making an impact in this field for an impressive list of clients. I would bring my learnings together to deepen the impact.”
PR Professionals, a 360°-PR and communication agency that has also initiated numerous philanthropic activities, has been providing quality and excellence since 2011. It excels at providing full-service branding and custom public-relations solutions that help businesses become market leaders.
PRP believes in constant evolution and adaptation to changing market scenarios in order to remain market leaders in the public-relations domain. The agency's USP, which distinguishes it from the competition, is innovation and exclusivity in its public-relations strategies. PRP has grown from humble beginnings to have 12 offices in India and six offices in other countries. Its 150-person team shares Tiwari's passion for doing extraordinary public relations and making a difference for the underprivileged through philanthropic activities.
Colors Bigg Boss associates with Licious
The ‘Licious Greed Zone’ in the Bigg Boss house occasionally opens up the window of surprise for the BB contestants to satiate their meat cravings
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 12:26 PM | 2 min read
The 16th Season of Colors Bigg Boss has Licious as associate sponsor.
Licious's one-of-a-kind ‘Licious Greed Zone’ is created in the house, which occasionally opens up the window of surprise for the BB contestants to satiate their meat cravings.
To build excitement and engagement with its audience, Licious debuts into Bigg Boss kitchen with vowing to bring in a new enthusiasm among the viewers as they can vote on the Licious App to choose and decide from the endless range of products that will go inside the house for their favourite contestants to enjoy delectable dishes. To top it all up, and to build more excitement, The Top 3 Lucky voters would get a once in a life time opportunity to “Meat and Greet Salman Khan!”
Speaking about the association, Santosh Hegde, VP, Brand, Licious said, ‘Our partnership with Bigg Boss is a huge pop culture moment for us! Our strategic and steadfast approach to making Licious offerings a part of the BB house has culminated in a breakthrough in the brand collaboration space, especially giving consumers and audiences the chance to vote for their Licious favorites and making them a part of this experience. While our ready-to-eat range was at the heart of it, we are pumped to give the contestants a taste of our diverse portfolio which only goes to show how Licious caters to all types of cravings, both on-screen and off- screen.'
Pavithra KR - Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says, “This year’s Bigg Boss saw a lot of excitement and food cravings especially where meat was concerned. This opened-up an opportunity where we felt that Licious, a D2C, farm to fork platform, found space in the Bigg Boss house. Hence the idea of a Licious Greed Zone germinated for the meat-lovers in the
house. We co-created a contest on the Licious app to drive audience engagement and give the viewers the “Power to Choose” from the Licious Menu. For the first time ever, viewers decided the menu that goes inside the house keeping in mind the indulgences and cravings of the housemates. Hence the brand became a part of the narrative and added to the immersive experience of the show.”
Prerna Arun joins FedEx as Lead Corporate Communications & CSR, MEISA
Her previous stint was with ReNew Power as General Manager - Communications (branding, digital, social media and B2B marketing)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Prerna Arun has joined FedEx as Lead Corporate Communications & CSR, MEISA (Middle East, India Subcontinent and Africa) region. She will be heading corporate communications, sustainability communications, CSR, crisis communications and digital content strategy in India subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.
Arun’s previous stint was with ReNew Power as General Manager – Communications (branding, digital, social media and B2B marketing). She spearheaded the Nasdaq listing from a marketing communications standpoint for ReNew Power.
Arun brings with her two decades of experience in corporate communications, marketing communications and brand management. Throughout her career, she has worked with leading international and national firms like AkzoNobel, Fortis Healthcare, Pi Communications, MSL Group, Leo Burnett and Perfect Relations.
Try to be proactive, self-starter, quick learner & self-motivator: Deeksha Ahuja
Ahuja, Manager – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Carlsberg India, was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:35 AM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Deeksha Ahuja, Manager – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Carlsberg India, who was honoured as ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Ahuja is an experienced professional and specialises in media relations and communications, employee branding, employee engagement, social media engagement, leadership communications, company branding, writing and conceptualising all corporate collaterals.
Prior to joining Carlsberg India, she contributed to organisations such as EY, Incedo Inc., Weber Shandwick, Zee News, Contify and Press Trust of India.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It’s so inspiring. It’s a great recognition of the work I do in corporate communications and PR. I am proud, happy and extremely grateful to exchange4media for recognising me and my work towards the industry.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As a communicator, I have always been motivated by creative projects, teamwork and being able to draw a connection between my efforts and the organisation’s bottom line. Having the opportunity to lead campaigns from ideation through launch and then celebrating its success is my motivation.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Over the past few years PR has become increasingly difficult to define. Today, PR is, in my opinion, pretty much any type of marketing communication that positively influences key stakeholders, including customers, partners and even employees. Social media has a weighty consequence on public relations, creating new opportunities and challenges for brands. It allows brands to engage across a variety of channels in real-time, which has led to an increased demand for them to address consumer inquiries quickly and effectively. Social media has also led to the emergence of powerful digital influencers for brands to reach out to and work with.
Global practices that I see, can be implemented in India is - Collaboration to promote each other and knowledge sharing. We all must not work in silos; collaboration is the thing of 2022! This will go a long way to shape the future of the industry which needs to give its best to the corporate world and the nation.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
We all had to switch to a remote working format because of the pandemic. It was a huge learning experience for me, and something I found really challenging at first, as I wasn’t used to working with colleagues remotely. However, the experience taught me just how flexible and resilient I can be.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
My only message for future generations is - Try to be proactive, self-starters, quick learners and a self-motivator and don't have the fear of taking risks. If you want to touch the sky, you must accept that you may fall a lot of times! Regardless of how much people and your community interfere, be like a stone in front of them and convince them with your work and sometimes words. But stay strong!
MtekPower appoints Popkorn as its digital creative agency
Popkorn is spearheading several campaigns for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 5:23 PM | 2 min read
MtekPower, an inverter battery brand, has appointed Popkorn, a subsidiary of Value 360 Communications Group, as its digital creative agency for its growth in the digital landscape.
As a part of the mandate, Popkorn is working towards positioning MtekPower as the ultimate power backup source in millions of households across India. Leveraging the brand’s strong offline presence, the agency is charting its digital transformation journey across all leading platforms, such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The concentrated efforts by the agency have already resulted in brand awareness among the targeted audience cohorts.
Popkorn is also spearheading several campaigns for the brand. Through the ongoing #BackUpTohBantaHai campaign, MtekPower intends to highlight the importance of an uninterrupted power supply that helps loved ones stay connected. The brand aims to reach out to its target audience - from small business owners to households - while offering a trusted solution to their day-to-day challenges of power cuts.
Vishal Mehra, CEO, Popkorn, said, “The pandemic taught us a lot of lessons, one among them was the importance of our homes. A safe place for all of us, which influences our entire life. A brand like MtekPower enables people to live without interruptions at home. Right from the pitch stage, the entire team at Mtek was clear about what they wanted to talk about and their vision for the brand. It is a pleasure to partner with a brand like Mtek, which literally has such an electrifying influence in our lives.”
Arush Gupta, Director of Okaya Power Group, said, “In this tech-driven world, every brand is embracing digital transformation, and they must. While MtekPower has disrupted India’s offline inverter battery market, we believe it’s time to create a substantial presence online too. We are glad to have partnered with Popkorn, as the new-age agency is aligned with our vision and will assist us by bringing an expert view of the latest digital trends. We trust the agency’s expertise and look forward to benefitting from its mindfully curated strategies.”
Pokporn has been riding a steady growth wave recently. The company has bagged several significant mandates, including VietJet, REA India, and MoneyView.
Landor & Fitch bring alive ‘digital sugar’
The agency built the design language for a tech startup to curate ‘limitless possibilities’ through a unique and powerful brand identity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 7:23 PM | 3 min read
Revolutionary, bold, inspiring – marked the beginning for Landor & Fitch, to explore a new canvas of visual and verbal brand identity – for transforming Sugarbox. Aligning change to business goals, vision, and an ambitious future-forward story, needs the combined power of creativity and clarity for the brand to speak to its stakeholders. Taking this road and keeping the core message at heart – enabling equalized access to digital experiences – Landor & Fitch conceptualised the distinctive new identity for the tech start-up Sugarbox.
Elaborating how team Landor & Fitch worked on the new brand identity, Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor & Fitch, shares, “One of the things that truly impressed us was that an organization in the technology domain was thinking about brand identity as a powerful signal of change and transformation. We met the Leadership team and understood that Sugarbox as an organization was focused to embrace innovation. This is where the idea of ‘the link to limitless’ took form. It was a straightforward brief - focused positioning and memorable messaging. This gave us an opportunity to make a difference and showcase the metaphor of a sweet box, aesthetically and verbally”.
The brand refresh process commanded a rigorous approach. Different aspects that would influence the brand strategy the company’s vision, its plan of execution, customers, and their mindsets – all were taken into consideration. The team analyzed what the customers think about the brand today, and how the brand should be positioned in the future. From a cultural context, factors such as ‘Digital India’, its future and the narrative around connectivity in the country, were assessed. After much deliberation, the team arrived at this aspirational, powerful idea of ‘the link to limitless’ – a place where anyone and everyone would benefit from reliable and contextual digital access.
The creative team then joined forces and worked on defining the archetype - the Sugarbox persona - a process that is critical to develop an identity. The team envisioned this persona as empowering, revolutionary, agile, and inspiring – refreshing aspects for a brand in the tech industry. Conceptually, aspects of ‘digital sugar’ were developed to reflect the digital experiences enabled for consumers, in a limitless mode. The focus was crystal clear, to curate Sugarbox as a relatable, vibrant, and a distinctive brand that sets the benchmark as a platform that enables. The color palette, typefaces, combination of bold colors with warm colors, the typography - all these elements were meticulously weaved in, to create the Sugarbox visual language.
“The intent of this brand transformation delivers two-fold objectives – to deepen our commitment as enablers of digital access and emphasize on the potential to impact Digitisation. It is the need of the hour to stay relevant for our stakeholders, with simplicity and potential. The idea of ‘the link to limitless’ speaks about our focus to build the internet of the future of Connected Devices, Applications, People and Things. We are glad that team Landor & Fitch brilliantly connected all the dots to bring forth a powerful narrative for the brand”, quotes Rohit Paranjpe, Co-founder and CEO Sugarbox.
Media Mantra wins PR mandate for Elecrama 2023
India’s largest event in the Electrical & Allied Electronic Industry will feature 1,500+ exhibitors from over 70 countries
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 3:40 PM | 3 min read
In its role as official PR partner, Media Mantra will implement a high-impact communications campaign for Elecrama 2023 in India and key international markets, targeting all key stakeholder groups.
Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, said "It is an honor to be chosen as the official PR Agency of Elecrama 2023. There is a huge business potential riding on the increasing relevance of EVs, Charging Infra, RE and Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage. The upcoming 15th edition of ELECRAMA 2023, focusing on such opportunities, aims to position India as the fulcrum of futuristic technologies and solutions required for achieving sustainable growth. We are pleased to partner IEEMA as their official PR Agency for Elecrama 2023. Media Mantra has proven expertise in implementing innovative and high-impact campaigns and we look forward to our team playing an integral role in making ELECRAMA 2023 a great success."
Rahul Mehta, CEO of Media Mantra, said, "We are delighted to partner IEEMA and conscious of our role as strategic communication advisors for Elecrama 2023.There is a noticeable energy transition in our modern world. As India aims to become an 'energy-independent' nation by 2047, IEEMA, the largest congregation of the power sector ecosystem with a vision to make our country a manufacturing hub, is set to unveil the 2023 edition of its flagship event ELECRAMA. Leveraging our sectoral expertise and demonstrated ability to manage large industry events, we look forward to supporting IEEMA in achieving the desired communication and business outcomes for ELECRAMA 2023."
About ELECRAMA
ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Industry and the largest congregation of power sector ecosystem in the geography. The much-anticipated event brings together the complete spectrum of solutions that powers the planet from source to socket and everything in between. Featuring not just equipment & technology, but peerless thought leadership platforms for everything electric - from technical conclaves to industry summits.
About IEEMA
Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO certified industry association with encompassing the complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment, including new and renewable energy. IEEMA members contribute to more than 95% of the power equipment installed in India and represent a turnover of over USD 50 Billion. IEEMA has a PAN India presence with its corporate office at New Delhi, registered office at Mumbai, regional offices at Kolkata and Bangalore and eight state offices.
About Media Mantra
Founded in 2012, Media Mantra is India's fastest-growing independent PR and integrated communications firms that partners with businesses and organizations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputation. Headquartered in Gurugram, the firm has extended its offices to metro cities like Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where its dedicated workforce bolster clients with confidence to lead and act with certainty, earning the trust of their stakeholders. Honored for its excellent media campaigns, cutting-edge communication solutions, and outstanding results, Media Mantra provides services that go beyond PR strategies to execute impactful integrated campaigns. The company is recognized for its premium services, considerable growth from the ground up, core principles, and independent setup - all of which stem from a burning desire to provide the best services to its ever-growing list of diverse clients.
Baazi Games appoints Himank Tripathi as Chief Communications Officer & Spokesperson
Prior to this, he was leading external affairs and investor relations for EaseMyTrip
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 11:02 AM | 2 min read
Baazi Games has appointed Himank Tripathi as its Chief Communications Officer & Spokesperson.
Tripathi will be responsible for leading and driving the overall communication strategy for Baazi Games.
He brings in nearly 20 years of experience in stakeholder engagement and external communications across industries. In the past, he has successfully driven strategic brand and corporate communications for varied brand portfolios. Prior to joining Baazi Games, he was leading external affairs and investor relations for EaseMyTrip and has worked with other brands such as Tata, Vodafone, Facebook, NASSCOM, Xiaomi, Magicpin, BlackBerry and HP.
Commenting on the appointment, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Over the years, Baazi Games has been constantly contributing to nurturing the growth of poker ecosystem and real money gaming sector in India. As we move into the next phase of growth, building and expanding our marketing capabilities is vital. We are pleased to have Himank onboard and his deep knowledge of marketing and communication across industries will be crucial to drive strategic conversations with both, our internal and external stakeholders to further accelerate growth while strengthen our positioning in the industry.”
“I am very excited to embark upon this new journey with Baazi Games. It’s inspiring to see the way Baazi Games has created a leadership position in Poker and the real money gaming sector with renowned platforms like PokerBaazi, BalleBaazi and CardBaazi. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team towards strengthening the brand’s communication strategy and addressing challenges to scale newer heights,” Tripathi said.
