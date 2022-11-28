PR and comms industry will continue to thrive in this new digital era: Hrishika Basappa

Basappa, Director – Brand and Communications, WeWork India was honoured with the 'Innovative Leader of The Year” award in the third edition of e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work. The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we speak to Hrishika Basappa, Director – Brand and Communications, WeWork India. She was honoured in the category ‘Innovative Leader of The Year’.



Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

I feel honoured to receive this award as an acknowledgement of my role at WeWork India. I have always aimed to create innovative and thoughtful strategies and campaigns and being awarded for the same is a gratifying experience. I would like to extend my gratitude to my team for their hard work and constant support, as well as my friends and family who have contributed significantly to my achievements. I would also like to extend my appreciation towards the exchange4Media team for recognising and showcasing my achievements at WeWork India alongside some of the distinguished names in the corporate communications industry.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

Leading a team of hardworking professionals and working with them day in, and day out has taught me a lot. Initially, I believed that I am capable of working independently until I realised the importance of accomplishing the desired targets through teamwork. My team keeps me on my toes and constantly inspires me to do great work. Brainstorming with my team helps me perceive their ideas, thoughts and opinions in a better manner, and further widens my horizons. This not only encourages me to be better but also helps me deal with their varying personalities and learn about their skill sets.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

The field of communications, as an industry, is very dynamic and it keeps evolving with changing needs of the consumers and growth in technology. The biggest change happened during the pandemic when we went completely digital, leading to new ideas and innovations that ensured the growth of PR. For example, at WeWork India, we conducted engaging online events, webinars, digital roundtables, and digital campaigns along with a focus on traditional PR. There was a tremendous amount of creativity that was required to continue with PR activities during the pandemic.

Instead of spending time on laborious processes like creating spreadsheets, global corporate communications teams today focus on specific numbers to demonstrate actions, results, and measurable business impact on the bottom line. With the use of modern technology, PR specialists can now organise, analyse, and collect information to help shape campaign tactics. This wave of innovation contributes to the availability of analytical tools for quantifying and drawing conclusions from activities and information. It signifies tremendous development in the field of MarTech with the aim of simplifying the process of making ultra-personalised effective campaigns.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

My journey has been one of great learning and growth. I have had the opportunity to drive impactful campaigns, and contribute towards gaining impactful, positive brand visibility. Through the course of my career, I have developed an in-depth understanding of the industry at large - the most valuable one being the importance of being constantly aware of any developments in the industry and understanding the consumer pulse point. These play a crucial role in enhancing the overall consumer experience, thereby resulting in innovative engagement strategies and impactful storytelling.

The PR and comms industry will continue to thrive in this new digital era with newer avenues for storytelling and better technology. I believe that there will be an increase in diversification of outreach with the advent of new-age platforms such as podcasts, newsletters, influencer collaborations, and more. Owned media will become more critical for brands to build their digital presence and visibility with an increase in direct interaction with consumers.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

As part of the next generation of leaders in this field, you have a unique opportunity to create new pathways to the future. Keep your mind open to new opportunities and try to learn one new thing each day. Set realistic goals and work towards achieving them each day because consistency is the key to becoming better, and push yourself to aim bigger.

