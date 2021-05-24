Poonam Nikam named Communication Lead at Snapchat India

Poonam Nikam, Global Communications Manager at ByteDance has moved on to join the Snapchat India team as its Communication Lead.

With an overall experience of more than 15 years, Poonam is a global communications professional who specialises in consumer, corporate, crisis and internal communications across consumer tech, music, lifestyle and telecom sectors. Curator of organizational narratives and stories essayed in innovative ways, she is a believer in adopting new-age tools in communication in order to engage with different external stakeholders.

She has worked with renowned brands including Sony Music Entertainment, Bharti Airtel Limited, Bytedance and more. Poonam is a St Xavier's College alumna and a graduate from the Symbiosis College of Arts & Commerce.

