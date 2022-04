Pooja Basu joins Exide Industries as Head - Corporate Communications

Prior to this, Basu was associated with SREI

Pooja Basu has joined Exide Industries Ltd. as Head – Corporate Communications.

Prior to this, Basu was associated with SREI as Senior Manager - Brand & Corporate Communications.

She brings with her more than 12 years of experience in Brand Promotion, External and Internal Communication, Social Media Strategy, PR strategy & Marketing collaborations.

Basu has previously worked with INOX Leisure Ltd, SREI Equipment Finance Ltd, India Power Corporation Ltd, 107.8 Power Fm and India Radio Forum.

