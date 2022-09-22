Pallavi Mohan to head marketing and communications for Elan Group

Pallavi Mohan, a seasoned marketing and communications professional, has joined Elan Group as Head of Marketing & Communications. In her new role, Mohan will be leading the marketing and public relations for Elan Group.

“With over 20 years’ experience of driving marketing, branding and communications strategies across sectors from real estate, to luxury, to hospitality, to electronics, Pallavi has worked with leading brands including Samsung India, Philips, Target Corporation, Café Coffee Day, DLF Ltd., among others,” the company said.

Mohan shared, "Indian real estate is undergoing a paradigm shift as a result of the pandemic. “I am excited to be part of Elan Group, at this point in time where there is a lot more to explore and execute in the real estate ecosystem. I am looking forward to working with Elan and driving some amazing campaigns"

Mohan has Masters in new age technology - Digital and Interactive Marketing from New York, USA, MBA from New Delhi, India.

