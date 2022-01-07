Organisations should focus on retaining and upskilling the existing team: Udit Pathak

In today's 'Year-ender story of 2021' series, Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, shares how the hybrid working model has emerged at the forefront & how it is expected to be the future of industries

As we step into 2022 and look forward to it as a year full of hope and change and possibilities, e4m PR and Corp Comm presents the “Year-ender story of 2021” series with the theme “The possibilities that the new year holds for PR agencies and the way ahead”. The series will encompass the views, opinions and thoughts of some of the leading names and veterans of the PR and Corp Comm fraternity on how they perceive the New Year, the transitions they expect to see and their vision for the future.

In this interview, Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, deliberates on aiming to pioneer the MediaTech era by launching an AI-driven tool and why he feels remote working would be challenging in a long-term scenario.

Excerpts from the interview:

How important has the trend of personalised pitches become for the PR industry?

I believe that the communications industry has always revolved around personalised PR pitches and they have always been synonymous. We, as a firm, first need to understand our clients, their offerings and their psyche. This is the strategy that all the PR firms follow as this basic step is important and helps us in strategising the personalised pitches for our clients. The association between the two is something that will always remain constant and integral!

Artificial Intelligence is the future - irrespective of industries. What are the ways AI can come to the aid of PR and Corp Communication professionals in 2022?

In this digital-driven world, Artificial Intelligence is indeed the future of the industries, especially the communications segment. Keeping into consideration this very aspect, we at Media Mantra are aiming to pioneer the MediaTech era by launching a tool that will be driven by AI.

Our solution will disrupt the communications industry and will help resolve various issues that the communications industry as well as the professionals face at various levels – be it organising journalists’ databases, ensuring seamless communication with the media in the digital space or measuring the effectiveness of the PR campaigns in real-time!

What are the trends the Indian PR and Corporate Communications industry can look forward to/ expect in 2022?

Hands down, it is the technology that will rule the communications industry in 2022. Ever since the pandemic outbreak, digital PR that was very much prevalent eventually emerged at the forefront! The advanced technologies of AI and ML are also rapidly marking their presence across the communications industry. However, the fact of the matter is that digital adoption of the sector is still in its nascent stages. It is anticipated that in 2022, the pace of tech disruption will be significant!

How did you cope with the second wave of the pandemic? What were the challenges you had to overcome?

To be honest, I feel that be it businesses or us at Media Mantra, did not face any major change during the second wave. We had already experienced various shifts and disruptions in the first wave itself. The pandemic was an unpredictable crisis for us back then. However, last year, when the second wave was at its peak, we were in a position to deal with the changes based our experiences and learnings. We implemented the same to avoid any kind of inefficiencies and obstructions in our operations. Deep down, we were aware that the second wave would hit us soon and we were prepared to cope with the turbulent times.

What we understood back then and what others also need to accept is that these waves are here to stay for a while. In such a scenario, it would be impossible for us to keep on altering our business models. Hence, the only feasible solution is to be patient and careful enough to come up with effective strategies and catch hold of the relevant opportunities at the right time!

How have the young generation / new recruits adapted to the system of working remotely? What are your views on how successful the hybrid working model will be in the coming year?

I feel all of us, be it organisations or talent were well aware that work from home was indeed the ideal temporary solution when the waves were at their peak. With the rising cases, it continues to be a feasible and practical approach even in the present times. However, in a long-term scenario, it would be impossible and in fact challenging to continue with remote working.

Be it the experienced resources or the youth, they seamlessly adapted to the concept of work from home. But at the same time, they are bracing themselves to join offices and work physically soon. The sole reason for this is that remote working wouldn't be sustainable in post-COVID times. The hybrid working model has emerged at the forefront and it is expected to be the future of industries in which WFH will play an integral role!

As far as I am concerned, I have always been in favor of the hybrid model and I am sure it will be the new norm in the times ahead. This concept offers the right balance of human touch and face-to-face communication along with the flexibility in working and the opportunity to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

This is the reason why we at Media Mantra have been one of the first PR firms to implement the hybrid working model. However, we are concerned about the safety and well-being of our team. Hence, we have intermittently implemented this policy as and when the waves ended and cases reduced. We will continue to follow this strategy in the times to come as well.

The pandemic has been a trying time for us all, especially on the psychological level. How should organisations prepare themselves for the next year?

In my view, organisations can only be prepared when they will be financially stable and ready. Adding to it, they should focus on retaining and upskilling the existing team as well as recruiting talent that possesses the potential to drive organisational growth and the expertise to navigate the firm through the crisis. It is these two aspects that can help any organisation prepare itself for any kind of crisis or unfortunate event!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)