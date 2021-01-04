Nikhil Dey joins Adfactors PR as Executive Director

He will be responsible for driving growth, transformation and organisation-building in India’s largest PR market.

Nikhil Dey, former Vice Chair of Weber Shandwick India, has joined Adfactors PR as Executive Director. He will be based out of the firm’s Delhi Office, in charge of all north-based business of Adfactors PR, India’s largest Public Relations firm.

Nikhil brings with himover 25 years of experience in the PR arena. Having honed his skills with Clea PR as a director, he joined Fiat India as Vice President, Corporate Communications. After 15 plus years at Genesis BCW in various roles, where he was its India President, he left two years ago to join Weber Shandwick India as Vice Chair.

Nikhil has worked with a variety of clients across many different industries, providing C-suite counsel. His responsibility at Adfactors PR will primarily focus on driving growth, transformation and organisation-building to leverage the massive business opportunities in Delhi NCR, the country’s largest PR market.

Welcoming Nikhil in the 800+ Adfactors PR family, Madan Bahal, co-founder and Managing Director said, “It is a privilege to have Nikhil on board. He’s an outstanding human being and a professional. Our clients and teams will benefit from his expertise and experience. The timing is fortuitous as we prepare to seize the opportunities of the post-pandemic world.”

Keen to take on new challenges at Adfactors PR, Nikhil says, “Our industry has been challenged like never before, in the last few months. We have been required to relook at established ways, to come up with new solutions to meet client needs.

I have been a keen observer of this changing dynamic and believe the new role will allow me an inspiring canvas to create value. The time has come for public relations and storytelling to reinvent itself with solutions that serve these new requirements.

Adfactors PR is firmly established as the top PR outfit in India. It has a vast range of talented individuals from diverse backgrounds, making the firm one of the finest among consultancies in the world. I look forward to new learnings, working with this team.

I am also looking forward to honing and using my coaching skills to contribute to the L&D culture and further strengthening the employer brand proposition of the firm.”

Nikhil is a certified leadership coach,from the ‘Coach for Life’ institute which is accredited by the International Coach Federation (ICF).