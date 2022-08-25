Media Mantra launches 'Digital Innovation Hub’

Media Mantra has announced the launch of its Digital Innovation Hub. The firm’s latest offering will cater to its ever-growing portfolio of clients for their digital communication requirements. The Digital Innovation Hub will offer services under four core pillars - Creative Hub, Social Media & Publishing strategy, Digital Expansion and Studio - to support clients for their specific requirements.

The division will be headed by Hemant Varma who has joined Media Mantra as the Head of Strategic Campaigns as the organization takes yet another pivotal step in strengthening its presence as a complete integrated communications agency.

Udit Pathak, Founding Director of Media Mantra, said, "We are currently undergoing a very exciting phase of growth. Our latest offering - Digital Innovation Hub - is a testimony to our persistent efforts to consistently expand our service offerings in our bid to become India’s leading integrated communications firm. The digital practice will leverage the expertise of our strong and hardworking team of Digital Marketing Strategists, SEO specialists, Social Media experts and Creative Designers to create amazing client experiences and transform the way the C-suite decision-makers approach business in the ever-competitive digital era."

Rahul Mehta, CEO of Media Mantra, said, "In recent years, Media Mantra has laid a strong foundation to enter the next phase of its strong growth journey. We have a proven track record of executing award-winning campaigns for clients and the launch of our digital practice will only help us serve our clients in a more robust and diversified manner. With Digital Innovation Hub at the forefront, Media Mantra will now offer a spectrum of highly customizable services including Digital Marketing Strategy and Consulting, Social Media Marketing (SMM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Video and Animations, User Experience and Interface Design, branding and much more."

Hemant Varma shared his excitement on being a part of the reputed organization as it embarks on a new journey with the launch of its digital practice. "Having worked on multiple award-winning campaigns throughout my career, I would like to use my expertise to create some data-driven, meaningful campaigns with purpose at the core of it. With the launch of Digital Innovation Hub at Media Mantra, we intend to provide integrated communications strategies to our esteemed clients. From SEO to Branding Strategy, creating websites, apps, paid campaigns, influencer partnerships, publishing strategy and digital campaigns, our team is well-equipped and super excited to start this new journey," he said.

