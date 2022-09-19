Media Mantra bags PR mandate for Qualitest in India

The agency will oversee all aspects of communication and messaging for Qualitest, including corporate reputation management, brand awareness and key stakeholder outreach

Qualitest, a global player providing AI-powered Quality Engineering services, has appointed Media Mantra as their strategic PR Agency for India. The agency will oversee all aspects of communication and messaging for Qualitest, including corporate reputation management, brand awareness and key stakeholder outreach.

Rajesh Subramony Managing Director - India, Qualitest group, said, “India is a strategic pivot for Qualitest and we have increased our presence and operations in this region significantly over the past year. At this critical juncture, we are pleased to partner with the Media Mantra team to bolster our communication and messaging, execute campaigns and support us in the next phase of growth in India”.

Pooja Pathak, Co-Founder & Director, Media Mantra said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Qualitest. As strategic partners, we intend to deploy our vast knowledge and expertise to execute innovative, disruptive, and high-impact public relations campaigns that will help increase awareness and positively impact the business goals of Qualitest”.

Rahul Mehta, CEO, Media Mantra, said, “We are honored to be chosen as the official PR Agency by Qualitest, the world’s largest AI-Powered Quality Engineering services company that has been expanding its business at record pace globally and in India. As strategic consultants, we are committed to help our clients achieve communication outcomes that positively impact their image and business. We look forward to executing campaigns that will help Qualitest build strong awareness and effectively engage all key stakeholder groups”.

