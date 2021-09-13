Media Mantra announces launch of tech-based venture, Influsurf Communications

Public Relations firm Media Mantra has announced the launch of a new venture, Influsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd. It is a tech-based company that has been conceptualized with the sole aim to bring about technological advancements in the communications industry.

Media Mantra also announced that they wish to expedite digital adoption in the PR and communications industry and hence are developing a media management technology platform. It believes that technology deployment needs to be aggressive and that the digital revolution can render a positive impact on the communications industry. Hence, it is developing this tool in-house by leveraging the power of its tech-based venture.

While the product is still in its development stages, the PR firm is all set to launch this platform by the next quarter. It has high hopes that if this technology gains prominence and turns out to be a success; it can indeed revamp the entire Public Relations and communications landscape. Launching this offering would be Media Mantra’s contribution in upscaling the landscape of the Public Relations industry.

Be it managing media contacts, communications with the journalists, or evaluating the effectiveness of PR campaigns, this new-age tech platform will help manage the ‘media relations’ as well as the ‘communications’ aspect seamlessly. This way, industry professionals would be able to modify their communication strategies as well as their PR campaign planning in real-time.

Sharing about the firm’s recent developments, Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, said, “We have always been keen to be at the forefront in revamping the Indian communications and PR scenario. We are of the view that it’s high time that digital adoption should be aggressive in the industry. It is technology that will drive the growth of the sector in the future. Hence, we thought of initiating the tech revolution with our platform. This would not only ensure productivity but will also help bring about efficiency in the working of the teams. This tool will be available for firms, Corporate Communications specialists, as well as freelancers and, will indeed benefit the communications industry on the whole! Fingers crossed that our concept will be well received by the brands, professionals, as well as leaders in the industry. We are hopeful that if our tool gets accepted and receives recognition, it will indeed disrupt the entire PR and communications industry in the times to come. “

The sole vision behind launching this new-age tool is to digitize the communications industry and offer solutions to the professionals that would help streamline their operations. With this product, Media Mantra aims at becoming the leading tech-enabled data-driven PR firm at the global level in the times to come. While this is just one product that they are launching for now, the PR firm will soon look at conceptualizing all the more innovative communication-based solutions backed by Influsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd. in the future, the company said.

