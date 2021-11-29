McLaren Strategic Ventures appoints Lisna Ismail as Group Head–Corporate Communications

Prior to this, Ismail was associated with ResPublica Consulting

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 11:25 AM
McLaren Strategic Ventures has appointed Lisna Ismail as its Group Head – Corporate Communications.

Ismail will oversee all communications involving the organization, including the development and implementation of a communication strategy and diverse range of business and marketing communications.

Prior to this, Ismail was associated with ResPublica Consulting where she worked for 7 years as Senior Consultant.

Ismail is a strategic communication professional with experience in consulting, client engagement, media strategy and business development. She is also engaged in organizational strategies, ensuring smooth functioning across networks and tasked with the role of game changing to raise service standards, not within the organization but in the communication industry.

