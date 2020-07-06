Madhavi Jha joins Boeing as Director, Communications & Brand

Madhavi Jha has taken over the role of Director, Communications and Brand at The Boeing Company. Joining today, Jha will be leading the firm’s corporate communications department along with driving innovative communications strategies and programmes in support of organisations’ objectives.

With close to 18 years of experience, Madhavi's work spans sectors like marketing, communication, branding, image and reputation management, CSR, and events, across India and South and Southeast Asia. Jha is an integrated corporate communication professional with a flair for strategy and business goals-driven PR.

Prior to this, she worked as Chief Communication Officer at Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta Limited. Along with Image and reputation management, Jha was also responsible for risk mitigation and crises management. Her past stints include leadership roles at Honeywell India, HCL and Confederation of Indian Industry.