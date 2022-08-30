Madan Bahal inducted into Page Hall of Fame

Madan Bahal, co-founder and managing director of Adfactors PR, India's largest and most recognized public relations firm, will be inducted into the Page Hall of Fame at the Page Annual Conference on September 18 in Chicago. This honor recognizes lifetime achievement in corporate communication by individuals who have made a significant impact on the enterprises they have served or counseled.

“Madan’s strategic and reputation management counsel is sought after by many CEOs of the most prominent Indian companies, including the Tata Group, the Mahindra Group and the Godrej Group,” said Maril Gagen MacDonald, founder and CEO of Gagen MacDonald and chair of the Page Honors Committee. “They rely on him for guidance on the most pressing issues affecting their corporate reputation, corporate governance, sustainability and business strategy, including virtually every major merger and acquisition transaction in recent years."

Bahal is interested in long-term engagements that build strong stakeholder relationships for his clients and built his firm with a view of public relations entirely consistent with the Page Principles, providing strategic counsel not just on communications but on business and policy as well. He has earned widespread personal accolades, including the Award for Outstanding Achievement from PRovoke (formerly The Holmes Report), Communicator of the Decade Award by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), and the Life Time Achievement Award by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). Bahal has also been featured in PRWeek’s list of Top 300 global influencers and Power Book and in 2017, the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) inducted him into its Hall of Fame.

“Madan is at the top of the list of those who corporate leaders in India rely on for advice on how to deal with the complex business and reputational issues they are grappling with. However, it is Madan’s commitment to advancing the profession that is particularly admirable. For more than two decades, he has personally undertaken the challenge of helping professionals across India understand how to evolve to a holistic strategic approach that mirrors the Page Principles,” said Peter Debreceny, VP of International at Page. “He has organized symposia for corporate practitioners around the country, a clear indication of his commitment to training for his own people and for advancing the profession in India.”

Under his leadership, Adfactors PR has retained over 500 clients across industries, employs more than 1400 people and has a network across 40 cities in India along with offices in Singapore and Sri Lanka. In the last five years the firm has won over 500 national and international awards for campaign excellence.

Recent inductees to the Page Hall of Fame include PR Pioneer and Civil Rights Leader Ofield Dukes, Maril Gagen MacDonald, founder and CEO of Gagen MacDonald and Dave Samson, Vice Chairman of Corporate Affairs at Edelman.







