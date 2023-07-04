Kaizzen roped in as PR partner of Shalimar Paints
The agency will be in charge of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its expansion drive
Kaizzen today announced that it has been selected as the official public relations partner of Shalimar Paints. As their strategic communications partner, Shalimar Paints has entrusted Kaizzen with the responsibility of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its strong expansion drive.
Kaizzen is one of India’s leading PR and Digital Agencies has for the second consecutive year bagged the prestigious top spot as the fastest-growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2021.
Vineet Handa, Founder, and CEO, Kaizzen said, “We, at Kaizzen, are humbled to be entrusted by the legacy brand, Shalimar Paints. Weaving the rich history of Shalimar with new-age strategic communications at Kaizzen, we are confident that this partnership will foster a strengthened, long-term relationship. As their PR partners, we are fully committed to empowering Shalimar Paints in its journey of becoming the leading, tech-first paint manufacturing company.”
Talking about the association, Kuldip Raina, Director – Sales & Marketing, Shalimar Paints Ltd., said “Shalimar's legacy spans across every corner of India, encompassing rural and urban areas, and embracing both traditional and modern generations. With Kaizzen's extensive expertise, we are confident that they will play a pivotal role in shaping strategic roadmaps and implementing communication strategies for Shalimar. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions.”
With 120+ years of experience and expertise, Shalimar Paints is one of the oldest paint manufacturing companies in India. Keeping innovation at its core, the brand smartly knits its strong legacy with technological advancements to offer top-notch quality products to consumers across the country and beyond. Under every coat of Shalimar Paint lies a powerful layer of science designed to deliver a beautiful and long-lasting finish.
Nourish You appoints Divya Gursahani as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Prior to this, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Nourish You has announced the appointment of Divya Gursahani as the company’s first Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
Prior to Nourish You, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram, and media houses including ELLE, and DNA. She was instrumental in developing campaigns for Netflix, Amazon, Apollo, Bumble, Tata CLiQ, and Nykaa in various capacities.
As Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Divya will spearhead the development and implementation of integrated marketing strategies, encompassing all of Nourish You's product categories and consumer communication channels. Nourish You will focus on building a unique consumer experience, strengthen creative communication and design, and drive strategic market expansion under her guidance,
Speaking on the appointment and bolstering the leadership team at Nourish You, Krishna Reddy Co-Founder, said, "We welcome Divya as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer to our growing team at Nourish You. Nourish You has played a pivotal role in India’s superfood story and we are sure that with her appointment we will be able to amplify our brand's promise and drive consumer engagement, setting new industry benchmarks. We are certain that with her deep understanding of new age consumer insights and innovative approach to building digital and physical brand experiences, Nourish You will lead India's superfood growth story through interesting and relevant storytelling.”
On joining Nourish You, Divya Gursahani said, “Nourish You has a powerful vision for the future of health and wellness in India. I am honoured to contribute to a brand that embodies such strong values and has established itself as a frontrunner in the superfood industry, with an exceptional growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with the founding team as we march towards creating a positive impact for consumers, stakeholders including farmers and the industry at large.”
Divya will be based in Mumbai and will report to the founders office. Her appointment is effective immediately.
Tushar Makkar joins Adfactors PR as Senior Vice President
Prior to this, he was associated with GMR Group as Group Chief Communications Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Makkar has been part of the communication, PR and marketing industry in India for 27 years, playing the role of an advisor, business leader, communications trainer and thought leader. He has also worked across diverse facets of communication over these years, covering PR, analyst relations, social media, crisis management, public affairs, issues management, sustainability, brand and product communication, internal, and executive communication.
Makkar had earlier led communications for Arvind Group of Companies, SAP India, Microsoft India, IBM India and South Asia, CSC India, Grow Talent Company Limited, and eFunds and contributed to agencies such as Good Relations India Limited and Ogilvy PR.
GMR Group names Prateek Chatterjee as Group Chief Communications Officer
Prior to this, he was with NIIT
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 7:18 PM | 1 min read
GMR Group has named Prateek Chatterjee as Group Chief Communications Officer.
Prior to this, he worked with NIIT as its Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Marketing.
Chatterjee is a senior communications leader with over 25 years of experience in building brand and corporate reputation across diverse industries including – Education, IT, Real Estate and Hospitality.
He has also contributed to Ansal API, Perfect Relations and India Habitat Centre.
Debasis Ray moves on from Tata Trusts as head of corp comm
Reports say that Ray will be taking early retirement
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:43 PM | 1 min read
Debasis Ray has retired from Tata Trusts as head of corporate communications. Reports say that Ray won’t be joining a new company and that he has taken early retirement.
Ray is an experienced corp comm professional who has held various top posts at the Tata Group since 2005, including that of head corp comm at Tata Motors and chief group corp comm at Tata Sons.
He took on the role of public affairs head and spokesperson of Tata Trusts in September 2016.
Digitas India bags digital comms mandate of Duolingo English Test
Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will build awareness along with driving customer acquisition
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Digitas India has bagged the digital communications mandate of Duolingo English Test. With this win, the agency has solidified its partnership with Duolingo and will now manage the digital, social, and on-ground activations mandate for the company.
As its partner, Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will be responsible for building awareness, and preference and driving customer acquisition, through the connected offerings of Creative, Strategy & Media.
Commenting on the partnership, Tara Kapur, Marketing Head India, Duolingo English Test said, "Digitas has already been doing exciting work for our language learning app Duolingo in the market, and their understanding of our business really reflected in the way they presented their approach for the Duolingo English Test. The team has already hit the ground running, and I am looking forward to this being an impactful partnership for us in India. The decision-making period for students looking to study abroad is a critical one, and we believe that Digitas is the best partner to help us create meaningful work for our consumers.”
Sonia Khurana, Chief Operating Officer, of Digitas India added, “This was a very exciting pitch for our team. We are thrilled to land the account! Duolingo English Test is a game-changer in the education sector and has really improved accessibility to high-stakes testing for students. We look forward to creating compelling work that builds both the brand and business in India.”
Delhi-based First Partners joins PROI Worldwide
The full-service agency expands the global network’s reach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
First Partners, headquartered in Delhi, India, has been elected to partner in PROI Worldwide, a leading global consortium of entrepreneurial communications agencies with partners in 65 countries.
“First Partners’ business is built on the pursuit of excellence, and we are committed to using our deep industry knowledge and all aspects of communications to enable business success for our clients,” said Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner of First Partners. “We believe we can greatly benefit from PROI’s knowledge exchange programs and the sharing of global best practices among its partner firms.”
Jeff Lambert, Global Chair of PROI Worldwide and Chair of U.S.-based Lambert Global added, “We’re eager to add First Partners to our global network. The Indian market is dynamic and rapidly growing, and our PROI Partners will benefit from their diverse experience in handling complex corporate and public affairs issues.”
popkorn bags digital creative mandate of Khemani Group
The partnership aims to increase Khemani Group's digital footprint and connect with a wider audience
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Khemani Group has announced the appointment of popkorn, to propel its brand presence in the digital/social realm. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to revolutionize the way consumers engage and interact with alcoholic beverages.
Khemani Group has always been committed to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in the alcobev industry. With a diverse portfolio of brands that cater to discerning consumers, the company aims to strengthen its digital footprint and connect with a wider audience. Recognizing the immense potential of digital marketing and creativity, Khemani Group has chosen popkorn as its trusted partner to craft captivating brand stories, engage consumers, and create memorable experiences that resonate with today's digital-savvy generation.
“I firmly believe that true success in the market place lies in forging powerful partnerships, embracing innovation, and harnessing the potential of hyperlocal consumerism. By joining forces with popkorn, we are poised to unlock new avenues of growth and navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. Together, we will create extraordinary experiences for our consumers through enhanced brand visibility, engagement and pave the way for unparalleled success in the market." - Amit Khemani, Vice Chairman of the Khemani Group
Vishal Mehra, Chief Executive Officer of popkorn, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are privileged to be raising a glass with Khemani Group as their digital creative agency. Our team is excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking company that values innovation and consumer engagement. Together, we will push boundaries, harness the power of storytelling, and create impactful digital experiences that will elevate Khemani Group's brands to new heights."
By combining Khemani Group's legacy of craftsmanship and quality with popkorn's digital expertise and creative prowess, the partnership aims to redefine the way consumers experience and interact with alcoholic beverages. With a focus on digital campaigns, social media engagement, content creation, and immersive experiences, Khemani Group and popkorn are set to create compelling stories.
