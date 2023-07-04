Kaizzen roped in as PR partner of Shalimar Paints

The agency will be in charge of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its expansion drive

Kaizzen today announced that it has been selected as the official public relations partner of Shalimar Paints. As their strategic communications partner, Shalimar Paints has entrusted Kaizzen with the responsibility of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its strong expansion drive.

Kaizzen is one of India’s leading PR and Digital Agencies has for the second consecutive year bagged the prestigious top spot as the fastest-growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2021.

Vineet Handa, Founder, and CEO, Kaizzen said, “We, at Kaizzen, are humbled to be entrusted by the legacy brand, Shalimar Paints. Weaving the rich history of Shalimar with new-age strategic communications at Kaizzen, we are confident that this partnership will foster a strengthened, long-term relationship. As their PR partners, we are fully committed to empowering Shalimar Paints in its journey of becoming the leading, tech-first paint manufacturing company.”

Talking about the association, Kuldip Raina, Director – Sales & Marketing, Shalimar Paints Ltd., said “Shalimar's legacy spans across every corner of India, encompassing rural and urban areas, and embracing both traditional and modern generations. With Kaizzen's extensive expertise, we are confident that they will play a pivotal role in shaping strategic roadmaps and implementing communication strategies for Shalimar. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions.”

With 120+ years of experience and expertise, Shalimar Paints is one of the oldest paint manufacturing companies in India. Keeping innovation at its core, the brand smartly knits its strong legacy with technological advancements to offer top-notch quality products to consumers across the country and beyond. Under every coat of Shalimar Paint lies a powerful layer of science designed to deliver a beautiful and long-lasting finish.

