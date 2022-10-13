Kaizzen names Gayatri Ramanathan as Senior Director - ESG & Sustainability

Kaizzen has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Gayatri Ramanathan as Senior Director, ESG & Sustainability.

Kaizzen’s ESG & Sustainability practice will offer clients strategic advisory on ESG and sustainability and reporting, ESG training as well as CSR related advisory services. Gayatri will be working closely with Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen.

Gayatri brings with her over a decade of experience in the field of Sustainability, Climate & Energy and over 2 decades of experience as a journalist. Before joining Kaizzen, she worked with Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, in programmatic, donor engagement and fund-raising roles. She also worked with the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission in a regulatory role.

“Gayatri is a highly experienced professional in the ESG space with over a decade of experience handling key portfolios. Her deep understanding of Sustainability & Environment along with her expertise in media & communications is the key USP which will help drive the ESG & Sustainability practice at Kaizzen. We welcome her to the India leadership team of Kaizzen,” said Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen.

“ESG is a gamechanger in the current times and we are delighted to be among the first to start an ESG & Sustainability practice. Our endeavor is to support our clients with expertise in this space and create sustained outcomes which help drive growth, while strengthening environment & sustainability,” added Vineet.

“ESG & Sustainability is the key to Indian industry remaining globally competitive. Indian corporates need to transform quickly over the next few years to emerging global sustainability standards. I look forward to my role as Senior director, ESG and Sustainability at Kaizzen, in facilitating this transformation by creating brand awareness around this and other ESG related initiatives. I am excited to work with Vineet and the Kaizzen team to make this journey a huge success and add value to all stakeholders,” said Gayatri Ramanathan.

In her earlier roles, she worked with leading publications such as The Times of India, Business Standard and Mint.

