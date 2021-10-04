Kaizzen appoints Rakschit Bhardwaj as Head-Digital

Bhardwaj comes with a rich and vast experience of over 18 years in driving digital transformation for brands and creative strategies across the region

Kaizzen, a leading independent integrated communication and marketing agency, has strengthened its Digital operations, with the appointment of Rakschit Bhardwaj as Head-Digital. Rakschit will lead full service Digital offerings and help the new and existing clients transform their digital processes, Integrated strategies, brand building and ROI driven marketing, MarTech and experiential services.

Rakschit comes with a rich and vast experience of over 18 years in driving digital transformation for brands and creative strategies across the region. His expertise in handling Technology, Startup, FMCG, and telecom will play a key role in growing operations. Rakschit also comes with a girth of experience in leading specific market operations roles and building teams.

“We are happy to have someone of Rakschit's caliber joining us. His rich experience in handling Digital and creative services for leading brands will help strengthen our services and team. For Kaizzen, Digital is a sunrise market, and we see this as a great opportunity to provide best in class services. I am confident that Rakschit, with his experience and expertise, will help us to take Kaizzen's ambitions forward," said Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen

“I am excited to join Kaizzen, a fast growing, award-winning integrated communication and marketing firm to build the digital footprint across India and International market. My sincere thanks to Vineet for believing in my capabilities and for having me as part of his team. I look forward to bringing in my learnings to help accelerate Kaizzen’s growth in India,” said Rakschit Bhardwaj.

Rakschit has been a part of the leadership and worked with mid and large Advertising agencies and corporates including Rediffusion Y&R, DDB Mudra, McCann, Havas Media, TUI, Select Group and more in the past. Currently based in New Delhi, Rakschit has 18+ years of experience in managing brands from India, US, Germany, and Singapore.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)